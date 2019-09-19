With “Friends” nostalgia at an all-time high with the TV show’s 25th anniversary coming up, the power of Rachel Green’s style is, too, experiencing a resurgence.

The fashion-fixated character, famously played by Jennifer Aniston, epitomized Nineties style and has spurred trends this year, including her signature minibags — by far, the biggest handbag trend of 2019.

The fictional character, who climbed the corporate ladder from landing a job at Bloomingdale’s corporate to her travails working at Ralph Lauren inspired a real-life collaboration with the latter. On Wednesday, WWD exclusively reported that Ralph Lauren is launching a Rachel Green-themed collaboration. Eventually, Green landed a job at Louis Vuitton in Paris and well, you know the rest (if not, see Netflix immediately).

Few TV characters have captured — and sustained — fashion influence quite like Rachel Green (and Aniston’s ubiquitous Chris McMillan-created “Rachel haircut”), is in the ranks of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City,” and Leighton Meester and Blake Lively’s Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively, from “Gossip Girl.”

While Aniston’s style is of the moment, the haircut fad finally did run its course. “I liked it at the time, but I started to grow it out after about eight months. But it just wouldn’t die,” Aniston told WWD in 2011.

For now at least, Rachel Green fashion is here to stay. Scroll down for some of the character’s most memorable looks.

