“Friends” fans are finally getting the reunion they’ve been waiting for.

Almost two decades since the show ended, the cast of “Friends” is coming back together for a reunion special this month that celebrates the impact of the iconic TV show. The special is bringing together the six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — and other fan-favorite guest stars.

From how to watch the special to what the reunion will be about, here is everything you need to know about the “Friends” reunion special.

When is it?

The prerecorded “Friends” reunion special, called “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. The special was originally slated to premiere last year, but production was delayed due to the pandemic.

Will all the original “Friends” cast members be involved?

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all returning for the “Friends” reunion special.

What will the ‘Friends’ reunion special entail?

The ‘Friends’ reunion special will not be a new episode, but rather will have the cast members reuniting at the show’s original studio and reminiscing on the 10-year series. The special’s trailer, which debuted on May 19, shows the actors testing their “Friends” trivia, doing table reads of some of the show’s most popular scenes and talking about the impact the show had on their lives.

There is also an interview portion of the special led by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, who in the trailer is seen asking the cast the show’s most controversial question: were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

The cast members also share emotional commentary on what their real-life friendship has meant to them since the show premiered roughly three decades ago.

Will there be other former “Friends” actors included in the reunion?

A few fan-favorite “Friends” guest stars will be returning for the reunion special, including Tom Selleck (who played Richard), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice), Reese Witherspoon (who played Rachel’s sister Jill), James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther) and several others.

Who else is involved in the reunion special?

Several other celebrities and public figures are slated to appear in the special, including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, BTS and Malala Yousafzai, among others.

How can I watch the reunion special?

The “Friends” reunion special will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the ‘Friends’ reunion special trailer here:

