LONDON — International art organization Frieze on Wednesday revealed the lineup for “Frieze Sessions,” a three-day digital festival that will mark its 30th anniversary, running from Feb. 17 to 19.

The festival includes a series of talks between influential artists, writers and thinkers such as Matthew Barney, Jeremy Deller, Lubaina Himid, Philippe Parreno, Rirkrit Tiravanija and Kara Walker, touching upon some of the most important topics in art today. A series of specially commissioned videos from Frieze’s favorite restaurants, including Dante NYC, Frankies 457 Spuntino, Locanda Locatelli, Rita’s and Roberta’s, will show viewers how to mix cocktails at home, and an acoustic set by Arlo Parks will take place on the last day.

The anniversary celebrations will also see the launch of Frieze’s new membership programs, Frieze In Depth, and Frieze In Print, for $50 and $65, respectively.

Members will both have access to its online archive, digital talks, priority booking, discounts and an e-newsletter, with the more expensive membership getting an additional eight issues of Frieze magazine.

A third tier of membership, Frieze 91, will be rolled out in the coming months once in-person and live events return. Designed for new collectors, Frieze 91 will give patrons early entry to all Frieze events, private access to participating galleries, tours of artist studios and museums, as well as exclusive events across the globe.

Matthew Holt, commercial director at Frieze, said: “We are all living in a situation right now that requires us to find new ways to connect, and prompts questions about how communities can, and should, be defined. Frieze is responding to this need in a new way, giving members the opportunity to discover and engage with some of the most relevant and important artists working today.”

