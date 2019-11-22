Frieze Week will be held in Los Angeles for its second year with a kickoff on Feb. 10., featuring a public art project showcasing American conceptual artist and collagist Barbara Kruger. The day will include a free guide to art in Los Angeles by ForYourArt, which works to promote art in the city, and a night hosted by Getty for Art for Justice Fund, an organization that uses art as a tool to fight the issue of mass incarceration.

Frieze Los Angeles will officially be held between Feb. 14 and 16 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood with the support of lead partner Deutsche Bank again this year. Like Frieze Week in London and New York, the initiative will bring together the world of art in L.A. by showcasing a variety of programming inside galleries, museums and nonprofit spaces in the city. Each year, there’s a focus, and this year, it’s Kruger’s project “Untitled (Questions),” where the artist asks questions like, “Is there life without pain?” The installation will be found outside landmarks around L.A.

“An overarching goal for Frieze Los Angeles is to establish an annual moment that encourages visitors and Angelenos to experience art in L.A. through its many forms,” shared Bettina Korek, executive director of Frieze Los Angeles, in a statement. “I hope that Frieze week introduces a new platform to build on Frieze Los Angeles’ commitment to encourage discovery and patronage for art throughout the city. We are honored to work with Barbara Kruger on getting the message out through a campaign that blurs the lines between advertising and public art.”

A feature this year is Focus L.A., a section dedicated to emerging galleries like Goodman Gallery, Gavin Brown’s enterprise, David Lewis, Skarstedt, Gladstone Gallery, House of Gaga and Xavier Hufkens, curated by Rita Gonzalez, head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Artists featured this year will include Paul McCarthy at the Hammer Museum, Julie Mehretu and Betye Saar at LACMA, Gala Porras-Kim at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Todd Gray at Pomona Museum of Art, George Rodriguez at the Vincent Price Art Museum and Shirin Neshat at The Broad Museum.

“The Broad, along with the rest of the L.A. art world, is excited to be welcoming Frieze Week back to the city of Los Angeles, one of the world’s leading arts capitals,” said the founding director of the museum, Joanne Heyler, in a statement. “The second edition of this internationally successful contemporary art fair offers an extraordinary opportunity to share Los Angeles’ unique and unparalleled arts landscape with thousands of collectors, practicing artists and art students from the region and from all over the world.”