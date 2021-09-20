From Bakeries to Buildings’ Facades, Prada Brings Its Fall Patterns to the City Life

DAILY PRADA: Prada is launching a series of activations that will impact the urban landscapes of some cities worldwide.

The move was anticipated by the luxury brand at the launch of its men’s and women’s fall 2021 advertising campaign which, titled “Feels Like Prada” and shot by David Sims, emphasizes the tactile feel of the collections.

The project kicked off in Milan and will be extended to Florence, Rome, Paris, London, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo. For the activation, Prada will cover the facades of several buildings with the signature geometric patterns included in the fall 2021 men’s and women’s collections designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

In Milan, the brand has taken over a building on Via Spallanzani, in the Porta Venezia area, with a black-and-white graphic motif.

In addition, as the company previously teamed with local flower shops, Prada will surprise consumers with customized paper bags containing bread, fruits and vegetables at selected bakeries and food markets across Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

As reported, the brand is unveiling its women’s spring 2022 collection on Sept. 24 with two physical runway shows held simultaneously in Milan and Shanghai at 3 and 9 p.m. local time, respectively. The shows will be also streamed at prada.com, where viewers will have access to a live edit collecting views of the two parallel shows.

