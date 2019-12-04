As part of the Sixties-surfer-meets-Dior-couture-heritage messaging of the collection, Kim Jones collaborated once again with the acclaimed milliner Stephen Jones. Every one of the 49 looks was topped with a hat, from bucket hats to berets (ranging from traditional French berets to hand-beaded, Rastafarian styles). Most of the hats were embellished with fabric flower attachments that played well with the allover prints created by Shawn Stussy for the collection. The flowers included French pani for the tropical feel, and Lily of the Valley, which was Christian Dior’s lucky flower.

The collection was the first time Stephen Jones has done a hat with flowers for men.

“I’ve worked with Kim since he’s been at Dior, but this is the first time he’s really put lots of hats on people,” the milliner said. “Mr. Dior always loved having a beret, because when he designed a collection it was the flow of the line to complete the outfit. So we had to do a beret as well.”

The famous French style worked as a wink to the couture references Kim Jones used to elevate the street flair contributed by Stussy.