The stars were aligned Saturday morning for Kate Spade New York, which got a glorious day to stage a fashion show outside at the Elizabeth Street Garden. Despite a major rainfall Friday afternoon, which flooded the park and required pumping out the water, the historic park was in peak form Saturday.

Celebrities such as Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts, Julia Garner, Sadie Sink, Danielle Macdonald, Ben Platt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were among the attendees.

“This is it,” said Roberts, when asked which shows she would be attending during fashion week. “I’m in the middle of filming, ‘American Horror Story,’ season 9, so I just jumped over for Kate Spade and headed back [to Los Angeles] to continue work.” She said she’s shooting night hours, “so I’m living vampire hours, 6 p.m to 6 a.m.”

Roberts said she’s shooting the show for a couple of more months. “It’s a lot of fun this season. It’s a lot of running through the woods at night. It gets a little creepy the set this year. It’s 1984 and it takes place at a summer camp,” she said.

Was she ever a camper?

“Yes, I was a huge summer camp girl,” she said. She attended a sleep-away camp called Camp Birchwood in Minnesota for six years. “It was the time of my life. Growing up in L.A. it was nice to go somewhere on a lake. And I learned how to sail boats and do archery, and do all the things that kids growing up in L.A. don’t get to do,” she said.

Roberts said she’s loved fashion since she was a kid, especially reading the magazines and seeing what everyone was wearing. “If you have an outfit that makes you feel good, it can totally change your day,” she said. She said she chose the black-and-white printed dress and coat she was wearing, and she and her stylist picked out the knee socks. “I’m very into knee socks this fall, ” said the actress. When she’s not working, Roberts enjoys shopping. “I love vintage shopping, and that’s my favorite, finding a great vintage store. I love Reformation, and my favorite store in L.A. is probably Madison,” she said.

Kendrick, who’s starred in such films as “Up in the Air,” “Pitch Perfect“ and “A Simple Plan,” said she’s had a long-term relationship with Kate Spade. She currently appears in the brand’s social media campaign promoting the fashion show and fall collection, with sneak peaks leading up to the show. Dressed in a cognac leather Kate Spade dress, Kendrick said she loves to wear the brand and that there’s nothing like wearing a dress. “It’s supposed to be fun when you wear it. I love a fit and flare, and they’re committed to fit and flare,” she said. While Kendrick does most of her shopping online, she really enjoyed going to Kate Spade’s store at the Shops at Hudson Yards to pick out the dress. “It makes you want to touch everything in the store.”

Kendrick is busy filming an anthology for HBO Max called “Love Life,” a romantic comedy about the search for romance. In the show, she’s in a different relationship in every episode. She also has a movie coming out around the holidays called, “Noelle.”

“I’ve always wanted to be in a Christmas movie,” said the 34-year old star.