Saturday's Digital Daily: March 4, 2023

Jamie Dornan Reunites With ‘Belfast’ Costar Caitriona Balfe at Loewe Show

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Media People: Stephanie Ruhle Wants to Win Hearts and Minds

Halsey, Venus Williams and More Celebs Attend Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities poured into Paris for fashion week — including Venus Williams, Taeyong and Halsey.

By
Joelle Diderich, Rhonda Richford
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe Stéphane Feugère/WWD

ALL-STAR TEAM: Even though the Loewe show was held on the outskirts of Paris, in front of the picturesque Château de Vincennes, hordes of fans made the pilgrimage in the hope of catching a glimpse of celebrity guests, who included NCT member Taeyong and fellow K-pop stars Nmixx.

The show doubled as a reunion for “Belfast” stars Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe. “I didn’t realize she was going to be here. She texted me last night as I was getting into bed,” Dornan said. “I haven’t seen her in a year, because she’s been off filming the final series of ‘Outlander,’ so I’m very excited to see her.”

The Irish actor teamed up again with “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh for his latest project, “A Haunting in Venice.” Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation promises to be another star-studded affair, with an international cast including Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Camille Cottin and Riccardo Scamarcio.

“I finished just before Christmas and it was a joyous experience. We had such a tight little group of actors including Michelle Yeoh, who’s like, maybe, my new favorite person. We had little Jude Hill, who’s in the ‘Belfast’ movie, who plays my son. He’s in ‘A Haunting in Venice’ too so it was a nice little reunion for that too,” Dornan reported.

He admitted that he struggled not to be distracted by the humongous mustache sported by Branagh, who reprises his role as famed detective Hercule Poirot. “It’s very impressive, you know. It’s not altogether real, so there’s a part of you, like the naughty side of me just wants to, like, pull it off all the time,” Dornan said.

Now he’s gearing up to shoot the second series of TV show “The Tourist,” in which he plays the victim of a car crash who wakes up in the hospital with amnesia.

Dornan said he was looking forward to “everything” about reprising the role. “The scripts are incredible, like really mad and funny, and quirky and weird,” he said. “We’re getting to shoot it in Ireland, so that’s a bit of a win for me and I get to see some family. I literally start in a few weeks’ time so I’m very, very excited.”

Catherine O’Hara was trying to live up to her reputation as a style icon, courtesy of her role as Moira Rose in the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

“I’m afraid to let people down in person because they think that I’m like my character,” she confessed, saying her killer outfits were down to costar – and series co-creator — Dan Levy. “The best wardrobe — I’ve never loved fittings more in my life.”

She’s switching gears with her latest project. O’Hara has joined the cast of “Argylle,” the new film franchise from “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn, alongside Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard and Bryan Cranston. Based on the book by first-time author Ellie Conway, it will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle.

“It’s a lot of amazing action. The stunt work is insanely beautiful. It looked like they were killing each other. There’s no need for editing. I’m sure they’re editing beautifully, but just to watch this stuff is really thrilling,” she said. “If I have the opportunity, it’s fun to try new things.”

So what would she like to try that she hasn’t done yet? “Go naked. I didn’t say I wanted to try it, I just said I haven’t done it. Yeah, a long, long naked love scene,” O’Hara replied with a laugh.

Myha’la Herrold was enjoying her Paris Fashion Week debut.

“I am new to the fashion world, in the sense that I’m just meeting lots of people, but I have to say Loewe have been the most welcoming, generous, kind people. They’re just really down-to-earth and they made me feel comfortable from the moment I met them, like I really belonged in the room, and you don’t always feel that way,” she remarked.

She’s gearing up for series three of finance drama “Industry,” and reflected on how she’s grown alongside her character Harper Stern.

“She is so many ends of the spectrum all at once. She’s, I won’t say well-rounded, but like she’s a full human being and getting to experience her humanity has really allowed me to give myself the space to also have humanity and understand that in a person, there are good things, there are things we want to improve,” the U.S. actress reflected.

She will also be seen in the film adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s critically acclaimed disaster novel “Leave the World Behind,” hitting Netflix in December, alongside Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

“Talk about a master class. It was […] such a privilege to just be able to be around these people and watch them work and learn from them, and also get to build really nice personal relationships. They’re all amazing human beings,” Herrold said. “I could really do my thing with them and they supported me, so it was honestly like a dream come true.” — JOELLE DIDERICH

FEMALE VOICES: Gabriela Hearst has put women at the heart of her tenure at Chloé, focusing on overlooked female voices as well as the future of the planet with her drive toward sustainability.

Her Thursday show brought out Venus Williams, one of the most powerful athletes in the world, to the front row. The tennis player praised Hearst’s work.

Debi Mazar and Venus Williams
Debi Mazar and Venus Williams Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

“It was major and at the same time just practical. It was both — like you want to wear every piece but also every piece was still a fantasy,” said Williams, noting how Hearst has grown as a designer. “I think Gabriela is just a genius and she gets it right, and she gets it more right every time.”

Williams said Hearst’s dedication to strong women gives her personal inspiration and the two have become friends. “Gabriela is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, and I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with her in the last year. She brings great energy. She’s creative. She’s quite strong. She’s very sure. And I grew up with an amazing mother who made sure that we will step into this world strongest,” she said.

Off the tennis court, Williams is showing her strength in business, too. The front-row perch followed the news Wednesday that Williams had been appointed as partner in a major private equity firm.

“It’s just important to do what you love and hopefully do it well. There are also new ways to invent yourself, and this is mine so here I go!” she said of taking on the new finance role.

Emma Roberts hit the front row in a mustard yellow dress, but sipped Champagne instead of chatting. She was accompanied by her mother, who joked that she was there to keep the actress “on her toes.”

Zazie Beetz made the front row in a slinky black dress with cutouts at the waist, but the freezing temperatures were nothing for the “Joker: Folie à Deux” actress, who’s career has been heating up.

“You know, honestly, I’m from New York, so I feel like it’s kind of warm for this time of year,” she joked.

She’s filming the upcoming sequel with Joaquin Phoenix, but remained mum on any info. Instead she’s working on her own projects, writing and producing a script she is trying to get into production.

The German-American actress lived in Paris for a few years, and was enjoying hitting up old haunts. She said her favorite haunt is a hidden gem. “It’s this very unassuming little place called Chez Jeanette near Château d’Eau,” she revealed of the district that is far off the beaten tourist path. “It’s just like a little corner café but I don’t know, it just my little spot.”

Actress Naomi Scott has been a Power Ranger and a princess, plus one of Charlie’s Angels, so she’s familiar with playing strong women.

She praised Hearst’s commitment to designing the collection with a new way of thinking. “Sustainability is not just something that she talks about, but she walks the walk,” she said. “I really appreciate the work of a female designer, because it does bring a different point of view. No matter who we are, everything about us and where we come from all comes into play in terms of our creativity and what we produce what we create, so I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Models walked in puffer capes, off-the-shoulder minidresses with voluminous sleeves and some killer outerwear, all strong statement pieces for strong women. — RHONDA RICHFORD

GREEN AT GIVENCHY: Givenchy green extended to Halsey’s tresses as the singer attended Thursday’s show. She sported a criss-cross bra top in the same shade — true devotion to the look.

The singer was sitting in the front row at Matthew Williams’ show, a method she found far more relaxing than walking the runway as she had Tuesday. Her turn at the Pressiat show marked her first time walking in a show, which she found a little unnerving.

Halsey
Halsey Stephane Feugere/WWD

“It was really scary,” she said, despite the fact that she performs at stadiums all the time.

“There’s nothing to distract you. When you’re performing, you’re focusing on the words and the songs and doing a great job. When I was walking, all I could think was ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip.’ It was like I forgot how to walk on the two feet God gave me.”

She also remarked that the moment went by in a flash. “You spend the whole day getting ready for 30 seconds. But you know, the pictures are forever, so it was really exciting.”

Halsey has been a fan of Williams since his previous incarnation as a designer and musician in Los Angeles. “I’ve been a huge fan of his forever, through all his brands, all his projects and the work that he’s done with Lady Gaga is incredible. I’ve been following his journey for a long time,” she said, calling his designs “innovative.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Kathryn Newton was twinning with Madelaine Petsch as the two wore coordinating tweed suits: one pink and one blue.

They duo sent each other photos through the fittings so that the outfits were exact replicas in different colors. Newton had worn a similar set during recent press for the Marvel sequel, and she liked it so much she wanted to create more. Now the possibilities are endless, she joked. “Maybe there’s a yellow for Easter, maybe there’s an all-white look, who knows, but I’m excited to wear them all.”

She also praised Williams’ work for “changing the house codes,” adding that she has a closet full of vintage Givenchy at her fingertips. Apparently her mother is an avid collector. She cited a white coat with black tie bows that she has scored from the wardrobe. “It would fit right in with the modern collection,” she said.

Lisa Rinna has been making the most of her first Paris Fashion Week, too. “I am seeing such beautiful things. This is like theater. You know, it’s showbiz baby,” she said.

The former reality star has hit almost every possible show, plus cocktail parties and dinners, too, with a few couture costume changes in between. It’s an endurance race for most, and a hard pace to keep up, but Rinna remains game: “If I can survive the ‘Housewives,’ I can survive anything.” — R.R.

