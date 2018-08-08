WANT FUN?: Fun Socks, the legwear brand that encourages self-expression, is collaborating with Italian brand Fiorucci for a capsule collection of tees, socks and caps, among other items.

The Fiorucci X Fun Socks collection will have a youthful vibe via a variety of categories and styles in bright colors incorporating classic Fiorucci designs and logos. Fiorucci is best known for its Seventies-inspired feel and disco ties. The capsule will be available online — at funsocks.com and fiorucci.com — and at Fun Socks’ two stores in New York and Venice, Calif. in mid-October and at Fiorucci’s London store in early November. Retail price points will range from $20 for a pair of socks to $100 for a bucket duffel bag.

Isaac E. Ash, founder and chief executive officer of United Legwear & Apparel Co., the owner of Fun Socks, said, “Fiorucci is part of New York’s cultural and retail history.…When the brand relaunched, it brought back memories and inspired me to infuse Fun Socks with Fiorucci’s bold and sexy spirit.”

The memories include visits with his parents to Fiorucci’s original store on East 59th Street, with Ash recalling how “[t]here were celebrities, DJs, roller skaters, and Champagne flowing — it was like being in a disco that happened to sell merchandise.”

Stephen Schaffer, co-owner and co-chief executive officer of Fiorucci, said the company was the first lifestyle brand and concept store that mixed music, art and fashion into one “colorful” place. He added, “We had long admired the brand, and had been huge fans for many years, so when we relaunched last year, we knew we had to approach everything with the love and energy that Elio Fiorucci had for the brand.”

Co-owner and co-ceo Janie Schaffer, noted, “Fiorucci was doing collaborations in the Sixties and Seventies, long before the idea of a collaboration was understood.”

The capsule will be shown for the first time in Las Vegas at Project, which opens on Sunday.