Life is very good for Future this year.

The Atlanta rapper on Sept. 3 will drop a streetwear line, Life Is a High, comprised of 16 unisex pieces made with lead designer Fred Foster, founder of Cease and Desist and creative director of Future’s Freebandz label’s merchandise.

Garment-dyed T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants bear phrases like “give thanks” and puff prints and raised textures of yellow smiling face motifs and flowers with peace symbols. Prices range from $45 for a pack of three masks or plain T-shirts to $168 for tie-dye hoodies.

The name Life Is a High goes back to Future’s Freebandz merch that uses the same phrase. The collection follows Future’s eighth studio album, “High Off Life,” that featured his highest charting song, “Life Is Good,” featuring Drake. With the collection, Future aims to celebrate life despite the injustices and the pandemic while also celebrating his journey as an artist.

“Life is good.…It’s a blessing to wake up another day and have the chance to better yourself,” he said. “It’s easy to forget that with all the madness happening in the world. I want this collection to remind us we can still be high off life. The colors, the fabrics, the artwork all represent this concept with comfort.”