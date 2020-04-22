WWD asked its rolodex of sustainable fashion pioneers to answer one question. In three words, what is the future of fashion?

“Regenerative organic agriculture.” — Rose Marcario, president and ceo of Patagonia.

“Caring’s not enough.” — Colleen Vien, sustainability director at Timberland.

“Accountability, sustainability, circularity.” — Marci Zaroff, founder and chief executive officer of EcoFashion Corp.

“Sustainable, ethical, artisanal.” — Livia Firth, creative director and cofounder of Eco-Age

“In three words? I can do it in two. For me, it is empathy and respect.” — Orsola de Castro, cofounder and creative director of Fashion Revolution

“Reconnected, renewed, revolutionary.” — Carry Somers, founder and global operations director of Fashion Revolution

“Circular, regenerative, digital.” — Patrick Duffy, founder of Global Fashion Exchange

“Designed for recycling.” — Rachel Kibbe, circularity and textile waste consultant

“I don’t know. That’s it. There’s a part of me that thinks it’s going to change, and I’m certainly asking myself that question. Right now, I think we’re all just wanting to be a bit slower, quieter and kinder.” — Bay Garnett, senior independent fashion advisor at Oxfam

“Black and brown indigenous.” — Dominique Drakeford, cofounder of Sustainable Brooklyn, founder of MelaninASS blog

“Essential, mindful, value-add. I think a big word that’s been thrown around a lot is ‘essential.’ Not products that are superfluous. Can you have a world where essential products are creative and make a positive impact? Before this, we were in this stage of gluttonous founderism.” — Lauren Singer, founder of Package Free and Trash Is For Tossers blog

“The future of fashion is open, ethical and accountable.” — Céline Semaan, founder and creative director at Slow Factory Foundation

For More See:

Short Takes: Allbirds, Indie Zines Step to Earth Month Transparency

Short Takes: Copenhagen Fashion Summit’s New Theme and Other Event Reworks

Short Takes: Uncertain Times Call for Limited Editions, Lax Policy