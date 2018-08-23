TheCurvyCon, the three-day consumer-facing convention celebrating the plus-size community, will return to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6 to 8 at a new location, Center 415. Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe will keynote the event.

Powered by retailer Dia&Co, the fourth annual edition will connect body positive and plus-size influencers, celebrities and tastemakers and their fans while focusing on the fashion community.

TheCurvyCon cofounders and lifestyle influencers — Chastity Garner Valentine of GarnerStyle.com, and CeCe Olisa of CeCeOlisa.com — raised the seed money for TheCurvyCon by selling the clothes out of their closets in 2015. Now after three sold-out years, they have more than tripled the size of the event in response to the consumer demand.

“This has been a grassroots movement from the beginning,” Olisa said. “We’ve created an in-person experience that reflects the powerful body positive movement happening online. At the same time, we continue to break down barriers in the fashion industry by aligning plus-size fashion with mainstream fashion during New York Fashion Week.”

Garner Valentine added, “Our goal is to facilitate change in the fashion industry. There is still much work to be done, but we are excited to see the conversation on size diversity and inclusivity more forward every year.”

The schedule will include appearances by WWE stars and E! “Total Divas” Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and Nia Jax; a panel and presentation cohosted by Dia&Co and the Council of Fashion Designers of America featuring musician Lizzo and designer Tracy Reese; a runway show presented by Loft; pop-up shops, panels, and first-time workshops to dig deeper into topics like fashion inclusivity and self-love.

Yahoo Lifestyle will also return as the exclusive live-stream partner with full coverage of the event as well as additional content on its web site. In addition to Dia&Co. and Loft, retail sponsors include Fit for Me by Fruit of the Loom, J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Old Navy and Target.