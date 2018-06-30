Gabriela Artigas & Company, the 10-year-old Los Angeles-based jewelry brand that wholesales in more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores globally, has opened its first retail store at 7970 Melrose Avenue, a stone’s throw from Reformation, G-Star, Adidas Originals, Revolve showroom, Fred Segal and Jonathan Adler.

Influenced by their roots in Mexico City, sisters Gabriela and Tere Artigas, who serve and designer and director of sales, respectively, founded the line, which ranges from delicately minimalist earrings to bold architectural necklaces and bracelets, in 2008. The company formerly occupied a studio and private showroom space nearby, but when water damage forced them to move, they found the Melrose space and decided to try retail.

“We’ve learned so much about our customer over the last decade that we felt confident enough to present our own space,” said the designer.

The 850-square-foot store is a design collaboration between the Artigas sisters and their friends Tatum Kendrik of Studio Hus; Hillary Taymour of contemporary apparel line Collina Strada; and their brother, Alex Artigas of Artless Corporation, who custom designed the mid-century modern and minimalist-style furniture.

Decorative elements and hardware in the store reference the jewelry itself, from the metals used in the collection to the signature tusk motif, echoed in hangers and drawer pulls. The store also features a dual copper oval jewelry display, chromed metal and green marble tables and dramatic mirrored columns, which represent the diamonds used in the collection.

The full women’s, men’s and bridal collections will be available at the flagship, which also features a private space for one-on-one appointments and custom consultations. To celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary, the Artigas sisters debuted the Cosmos collection at their opening party this week, which will be exclusive to the new store. Made from 14-karat yellow gold and white mother of pearls as an homage to one of their first collections, Cosmos retails from $280 to $790.