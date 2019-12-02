Gabriela Hearst is donating 100 percent of net profits across all products in her flagship stores (985 Madison Avenue in New York and 59 Brook Street in London) and gabrielahearst.com to Save the Children to support child nutrition and relief efforts in war-torn Yemen from today through Dec. 9.

All of Hearst’s handbags, which are normally only available via request, will be sold on gabrielahearst.com.

“Save the Children is one of the largest nonprofit organizations on the ground in Yemen. The humanitarian crisis has fallen out of media discourse, given the speed of our current news state. The catastrophe is present and needs as much help as possible,” Hearst said.

“For me, personally, the holiday spirit should be about giving, and this is why we are donating all net proceeds to this important cause. I have deep admiration for the past, present, and future work of Save the Children,” she added.

More than 12 million children in Yemen are in need of humanitarian assistance. Save the Children is providing food, cash vouchers, critical heath-care services, education and protection to children and families affected by this crisis. A new analysis by Save the Children revealed that tens of thousands of children are one step away from famine. An estimated 17,000 children living in hard to reach areas in Yemen — cut off by war — are at increased risk of acute malnutrition and death if issues with aid access are not resolved.