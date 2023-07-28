Gabriela Hearst, Linda Evangelista and Martha Stewart Heading to 92NY for ‘Fashion Icons’ Series

To help kick off 92NY’s 150th season, Fern Mallis has rolled out the fall roster for her “Fashion Icons” series.

With 63 interviews and counting, Mallis will return to the Upper East Side stage on Sept. 7 for a chat with Gabriela Hearst. That will launch Mallis’ 12th year with the program. “A big fan” of the designer, Mallis said she has been lobbying for a while for an interview. The New York-based creative will soon have a little more time, having confirmed her exit from Chloé later this year. Her final collection for the luxury house will be shown on Sept. 28, during Paris Fashion Week.

In addition, Mallis will be spotlighting Linda Evangelista in a Q&A at 92NY on Sept. 27. As with any of these chats, online listeners are welcome, along with in-person ones. That one-on-one will cap off what has shaped up to be a triple billing for Evangelista. In mid-September, Phaidon will publish the book “Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel.” And on Sept. 20, the docuseries “The Super Models” will be released on Apple TV+. Created by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up and directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series highlights the breakout careers of Evangelista and her fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Meanwhile, Mallis said she is “so looking forward to” talking with Evangelista, “who does have a story to tell.” Having already quizzed Crawford and Turlington, Mallis “can’t wait to sit with” Evangelista and “hopefully eventually get Naomi to say yes.”

On Oct. 4, the Fashion Icons creator will chat with Martha Stewart at 92NY. They will have a lot of ground to cover, since Mallis first met Stewart decades ago. Mallis said, “I first worked with her on an event, when she was just a caterer in Westport, Connecticut, and I had a PR business in the city.”

Having watched Stewart move from one business to another including cookbooks, TV, table and cookware maker, clothing designer and most recently serve as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Mallis said, “It’s a remarkable career and I can’t think of anyone else like her.”