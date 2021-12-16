Gabriela Hearst Opens Aspen Pop-up

The shopping scene in Aspen continues to heat up this season.
Gabriela Hearst has opened a pop-up store in the Colorado ski resort town, joining luxury stalwarts Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, as well as the new AspenX, Loro Piana Interiors and Citizens of Humanity boutiques.
The New York designer is taking the residency space at MAX, Max Martinez’s local specialty retail store on Hopkins Avenue, which stocks Bottega Veneta, Celine, Loewe, Dries van Noten and more.
The residence will be open until March 31, 2022.
“I have been feeling for a while that Aspen is a location we wanted to explore, and we have a great friend, Max, that has a space that we were able to transform with reclaimed redwoods and pieces that our collaborators Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron created specifically for this project,” said Hearst, whose work is guided by a respect for nature and passion for making fashion more sustainable by using non-virgin and recycled materials.
“Working with Gabi and the GH team was a truly amazing experience. Gabi gave us complete creative freedom with the only condition being to work with reclaimed wood, something that neither of us had really done prior. We discovered that you can’t manipulate old wood into anything you want, it just won’t let you. The creative process became a conversation between our aesthetic and what the wood would allow us to do. The pieces for the GH store in Aspen became about that dialogue, emphasizing the beauty of the wear in the material with simple, sharp, clean lines that speak for themselves,” designer collaborators Gavron and Dumas said in a statement.
The store will include pieces from Hearst’s women’s and men’s collections, including ready-to-wear, merino wool and cashmere knitwear, footwear, fine jewelry and home accessories. This will be the first time a limited assortment of the handbag collection will be available in the Aspen area, specifically the Nina, the Demi, the Diana, the Chapman and the Off to the Races styles.
Hearst, who is the creative director of Chloé in addition to leading her namesake line, has flagship boutiques in New York City’s Upper East Side and London’s Mayfair.