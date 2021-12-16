Gabriela Hearst Opens Aspen Pop-up

The shopping scene in Aspen continues to heat up this season.

Gabriela Hearst has opened a pop-up store in the Colorado ski resort town, joining luxury stalwarts Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, as well as the new AspenX, Loro Piana Interiors and Citizens of Humanity boutiques.

The New York designer is taking the residency space at MAX, Max Martinez’s local specialty retail store on Hopkins Avenue, which stocks Bottega Veneta, Celine, Loewe, Dries van Noten and more.

The residence will be open until March 31, 2022.