EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst Opens First Paris Pop-up Shop at Le Bristol

HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home.

Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a brand has been granted a stand-alone corner at the hotel store.

“Le Bristol simply put is the best hotel in the world,” Hearst said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to open our store at the hotel is a privilege. It will be our first proper presence in Paris.”

Gabriela Hearst Zoë Ghertner/Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

The space, which is due to remain open until Nov. 5, will be revamped for the occasion with natural-toned linen wall coverings and reclaimed oak display shelves, which echo the designer’s flagship designs in New York City and London, and reflect her ethos of sustainable luxury.

Custom furniture and fixtures were designed with French sculptor and furniture designer Antoine Dumas and woodworking artisan Benjamin Gavron, according to the hotel, which is part of the exclusive Oetker Collection, alongside properties such as the Lanesborough in London and the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

“The pop-up shop is a chance for the two houses to celebrate their mutual affection and their shared commitment to offering timeless expressions of luxury,” it said.

Famous for its top-notch concierge service, Le Bristol has long been a favorite with the fashion set. No doubt the fact that hotel has its own in-house chocolate factory is a bonus point: Hearst is notoriously fond of the sweet stuff.