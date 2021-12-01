×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Gabriela Hearst Initiative Helps Save the Children’s Afghanistan Crisis Children’s Relief Fund

All net proceeds from RTW, handbags and accessories from the flagships and Web site will be donated to the fund from today through Dec. 25.

Children like 10 year old Damsa*,
Children like 10 year old Damsa, (in white) are back attending classes thanks to Save the Children’s community Based Education (CBE) programme. Damsa* told us: “I love my class and classmates. A month ago, while I was at home due to security, our class was closed. I cried all day because I wanted to go to the class, but my parents helped me and taught me at home. I was not feeling good, but after a while, our CBE classes reopened. I was happy and couldn’t sleep the whole night because I couldn’t wait to meet my teacher and classmates. I want to be a doctor in the future to help my people.” With the recent escalation in conflict, children’s lack of access to education has worsened. Even before this time, education was at risk. The COVID-19 pandemic robbed girls of more than 20% of their expected lifetime education and boys of more than 10% of theirs. Save the Children is working across a number of programmes and areas to enable girls’ and boys’ access to learning in the short to medium term, while more sustainable support to the public education system is developed to eventually re-absorb a percentage of out-of-school children. courtesy shot.

From today through Dec. 25, 100 percent of net proceeds across all ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories in Gabriela Hearst flagship stores (985 Madison Avenue in New York and 59 Brook Street in London) and e-commerce will be donated to Save the Children’s Afghanistan Crisis Children’s Relief Fund.

All Gabriela Hearst handbags, which are typically only available via a wait list, will be click-to-buy on the brand’s website.

“The children of Afghanistan are in our thoughts and actions this holiday season. Just because we are far doesn’t mean the pain is not close. Hopefully other generous spirits can bring more attention and healing to their life and death situation,” said Gabriela Hearst.

According to Save the Children, years of conflict, natural disasters, particularly droughts, and the fallout of COVID-19 have pushed Afghanistan to the brink of disaster. Millions of Afghan children are growing up in high intensity conflict zones, forcing many families to flee. More than 5 million children are a step away from famine. The Save the Children teams on the ground in Afghanistan are focused on providing children with food, medical care, education and shelter.

“The current situation for children in Afghanistan is dire, with 10 million kids needing humanitarian assistance,” said Janti Soeripto, president and chief executive officer of Save the Children. “Families are experiencing crisis levels of hunger and health care collapse, and Save the Children’s mobile health and nutrition teams are delivering lifesaving support. With help from Gabriela Hearst, we will continue to be a lifeline to Afghan children, providing critical food and medical care, as well as education and shelter for kids and families who have nowhere else to turn.”

