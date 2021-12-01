Gabriela Hearst Initiative Helps Save the Children’s Afghanistan Crisis Children’s Relief Fund

From today through Dec. 25, 100 percent of net proceeds across all ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories in Gabriela Hearst flagship stores (985 Madison Avenue in New York and 59 Brook Street in London) and e-commerce will be donated to Save the Children’s Afghanistan Crisis Children’s Relief Fund.

All Gabriela Hearst handbags, which are typically only available via a wait list, will be click-to-buy on the brand’s website.

“The children of Afghanistan are in our thoughts and actions this holiday season. Just because we are far doesn’t mean the pain is not close. Hopefully other generous spirits can bring more attention and healing to their life and death situation,” said Gabriela Hearst.

According to Save the Children, years of conflict, natural disasters, particularly droughts, and the fallout of COVID-19 have pushed Afghanistan to the brink of disaster. Millions of Afghan children are growing up in high intensity conflict zones, forcing many families to flee. More than 5 million children are a step away from famine. The Save the Children teams on the ground in Afghanistan are focused on providing children with food, medical care, education and shelter.

“The current situation for children in Afghanistan is dire, with 10 million kids needing humanitarian assistance,” said Janti Soeripto, president and chief executive officer of Save the Children. “Families are experiencing crisis levels of hunger and health care collapse, and Save the Children’s mobile health and nutrition teams are delivering lifesaving support. With help from Gabriela Hearst, we will continue to be a lifeline to Afghan children, providing critical food and medical care, as well as education and shelter for kids and families who have nowhere else to turn.”