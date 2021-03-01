HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL: Timing really is everything in the world of fashion, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art has a master stroke, having lined up Gabriela Hearst as the next participant in its virtual “Atelier with Alina Cho” series.

The designer is scheduled to chat with Cho on March 10, which will be one week after her Chloé debut. Hearst will reveal her debut collection Wednesday, during Paris Fashion Week. Hearst is doing double duty as of late, as the chief creative director of Chloé and her signature label. She unveiled her namesake fall collection last month in New York inspired by Hildegard of Bingen, the 11th-century German writer, composer, saint and believer in green power. Last year Hearst picked up another title — the CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Cho’s talk with Hearst will delve into her roles designing two brands, her commitment to sustainability, philanthropy and dressing strong women such as First Lady Jill Biden for inauguration night in January. The Uruguan-born designer also serves on the board of trustees of Save the Children.

The upcoming discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on The Met’s site, its YouTube channel or its Facebook page. It is part of the museum’s Women’s History Month programming.

In an interview last month with WWD’s executive editor Booth Moore, Hearst said, “We’re a small company at GH and I don’t have a [chief executive officer], so I have to do a lot of administrative things not related to design, to then design. In Chloé, it’s all creative, so I just design all day like a kid in a candy store.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Best Dressed from the 2021 Golden Globes: Ella Fanning, Dan Levy, and More

Hearst also gained international headlines last month after designing the gown that First Lady Jill Biden wore for the celebratory televised events on the night of her husband’s swearing-in ceremony. Prior to inauguration day, she also designed a tie-dye sweatshirt with the presidential seal that was sold by the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

Since starting her own company in 2015, Hearst has been a champion of sustainability, quality, local production and workers’ well-being.

In other Met-related news, with the first day of spring a few weeks away, some devotees of the museum’s Costume Institute may be anticipating this year’s yet-to-be-disclosed exhibition. Asked if the next exhibition is expected to open this spring and whether anything can be shared about the theme, a Costume Institute spokeswoman said Monday there was no news regarding the next exhibition.