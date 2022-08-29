Gabriela’s Paris Pop-up, Tiffany in Brazil, Irina Shayk’s New Agency

HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home.

Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a brand has been granted a stand-alone corner at the hotel store.

“Le Bristol simply put is the best hotel in the world,” Hearst said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to open our store at the hotel is a privilege. It will be our first proper presence in Paris.”

Gabriela Hearst Zoë Ghertner/Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

The space, which is due to remain open until Nov. 5, will be revamped for the occasion with natural-toned linen wall coverings and reclaimed oak display shelves, which echo the designer’s flagship designs in New York City and London, and reflect her ethos of sustainable luxury.

Custom furniture and fixtures were designed with French sculptor and furniture designer Antoine Dumas and woodworking artisan Benjamin Gavron, according to the hotel, which is part of the exclusive Oetker Collection, alongside properties such as the Lanesborough in London and the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

“The pop-up shop is a chance for the two houses to celebrate their mutual affection and their shared commitment to offering timeless expressions of luxury,” it said.

Famous for its top-notch concierge service, Le Bristol has long been a favorite with the fashion set. No doubt the fact that hotel has its own in-house chocolate factory is a bonus point: Hearst is notoriously fond of the sweet stuff. — JOELLE DIDERICH

BLUE IN BRAZIL: Tiffany & Co. continued the global tour of its extraordinary Tiffany Diamond and its “Yellow is the New Blue” event, this time heading south — way south — with an exhibition and dinner in São Paulo held Thursday at the Memorial da América Látina. In addition to showing off the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond for the first time in Latin America, the event included a display of some of its other high jewelry pieces including yellow diamonds as well as designs by the legendary Jean Schlumberger.

“There is no better way to tell the story of Tiffany than through the legendary Tiffany Diamond,” said Anthony Ledru, Tiffany’s chief executive officer. “Brazil is our biggest market in South America and essential to our success in the region. Showcasing our High Jewelry collection in São Paulo symbolizes the importance of the Brazilian client to our business.”

Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru and his wife Victoria Ledru with model Izabel Goulart. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.

The evening event drew over 170 guests including friends of the brand, influencers, press and celebrities such as J Balvin, along with Bruna Marquezine, Camila Queiroz, Helena Bordon, Sabrina Sato, Cauã Reymond, Klebber Toledo, Izabel Goulart, Laís Ribeiro, and Celina Locks. All the guests donned Tiffany jewelry, naturally, and the night closed with a performance by Meninos de Morumbi.

Tiffany operates six stores in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, Rio, Curitiba and Brasilia.

The event in Brazil was the latest stop for the “Yellow is the New Blue” exhibit. Tiffany already has taken it to cities including Beverly Hills, Miami and London.

The Tiffany Diamond was acquired in 1877 by the brand’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany. The 128.54-carat cushion-shape diamond features 24 more facets than the 58 of a typical brilliant-cut diamond. It’s currently set in a necklace that also features more than 100 carats of white diamonds.

The diamond has been worn only four times including by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards. — WWD STAFF

SHAYK’S NEW SOCIETY: Irina Shayk has signed with The Society Management.

Most recently, she was represented by The Lions.

Irina Shayk in new Burberry campaign. Inez and Vinoodh, courtesy shot

The 36-year-old Russian-born model has been lensed by such photographers as Steven Meisel, Peter Lindbergh, Mert & Marcus, Inez and Vinoodh, and Mario Sorrenti and has been a long-standing muse of Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer of Burberry.

Shayk, who was the first Russian model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011, has walked the runways for such fashion houses as Versace, Valentino, Mugler, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta and Burberry. She has also appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Calvin Klein, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara, Armani, Anine Bing and Pinko, and has appeared on the covers of numerous fashion magazines.

“The Society Management is honored to welcome Irina Shayk to our roster. Irina is a fashion icon and one of the most influential talents in our business. Establishing and resonating with an audience in and beyond fashion, she has parlayed prestigious industry accomplishments into global recognition. We are thrilled to join Irina’s team to build upon her continued presence and success.,” said The Society Management spokeswoman.

In addition to her professional career, Shayk is involved in numerous charity projects. She has helped to rebuild children’s hospitals as well as worked at maternity hospitals in her hometown. She is also the official ambassador of Pomogi.org, a charity providing care to children in need. During the pandemic, she worked closely with Food Bank New York. — LISA LOCKWOOD

SHOW EXTENDED: “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy,” the mid-career retrospective of the Chinese couturier, is being extended at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor museum, after attracting a record 130,000 visitors in 18 weeks, making it one of the museum’s most popular costume exhibitions in the last decade. It will now be on view through Nov. 27.

An reimagined Chinese traditional bridal ensemble by Guo Pei Courtesy

It’s easy to see why the show has been so popular; with Pei’s dazzling encrusted embroideries and nature themes, including a bird’s nest built into a gown, as well as her innovative fabrics resembling mother-of-pearl and spun gold, it’s like being at fashion Disneyland.

Hosting “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” in the Bay Area, home to one of the largest Asian populations in the U.S., was intentional, said curator Jill D’Alessandro, speaking exclusively to WWD last year about her collaboration with the designer on the show.

“As an institution we’ve been looking at expanding the canon outside of the West, and she is a really important person for us to look at. And to be honest it’s a difficult time — California is leading the nation in Asian hate crimes. As [Guo Pei] says herself, ‘There is so much misconception about China. I want to show a different side of China.’ Both her studio and the museum believe art can be a form of healing.”

Spread across two floors and multiple galleries, the exhibition features 80 runway ensembles from collections shown both in Beijing and in Paris over the last two decades, all of them sourced from the designer’s archive.

The designer was among the first generation to come of age in the ’80s after China’s Open Door Policy, which led her to draw inspiration from both Chinese and European traditions. — BOOTH MOORE

ARIZONA BOUND: Hermès will open its first store in Arizona at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, though not for another two years.

Scottsdale Fashion Square. Courtesy

Macerich, one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of retail and mixed-use properties, indicated that Hermès will open an 11,000-square-foot store in the south wing of the center, in summer 2024. Hermès confirmed the opening. The luxury brand is also opening a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 29 this year.

“Hermès is an iconic brand that is synonymous with quality and classic style, along with a distinctive personality that beautifully complements the curated collection of luxury stores and experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square,” said Michael Guerin, executive vice president of leasing, at Macerich. He said Scottsdale Fashion Square represents “the heart of luxury in Arizona.”

The 1.9 million-square-foot center boasts a long list of luxury tenants including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Neiman Marcus, Brunello Cucinelli and Bottega Veneta, though within its range of more than 240 shops and restaurants there also are more moderate-priced stores such as Levi’s, H&M, Dillard’s and Macy’s. Adding Hermès to the roster could help attract additional luxury tenants to the center.

Hermès has more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,600 people worldwide, including nearly 11,000 in France, among whom more than 6,000 are craftsmen. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès chief executive officer since 2013. — DAVID MOIN