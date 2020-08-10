SHANGHAI–Italian designer Gabriele Colangelo has opened two boutiques in Beijing and Shanghai, marking his first ever brick-and-mortar retail stores globally.

The brand’s first flagship opened in Beijing’s China World Mall. Completed by Montalba Architects, it features a mainly gray palette and an arc-shaped ceiling–inspired by the idea of having a “gallery in your home.” The second Gabriele Colangelo store, which was soft-opened just a day later, debuted in Shanghai’s Times Square mall.

“Clothes tell us stories and the designer is a kind of storyteller,’ said Colangelo. “If you feel comfortable in what you wear because it represents you and makes you feel better, you will face the different moments of your life with greater awareness and self-confidence. I am happy to embark on a new expansion path for my eponymous brand with entering into the Asia market and opening first boutique in the world.”

While the backing of a majority Chinese owner in the form of Redstone Group no doubt played a big part in choosing China for the label’s physical channel debut, the country’s retail sector is also the first to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and normalizing quickly.

Colangelo established his namesake womenswear label in 2008, showing twice a year at Milan Fashion Week. In his most recent collection, he played with visible white stitching and laser-cut details for a relaxed but polished look. Since 2015, he has also acted as the creative director of Giada, known for its high-end, minimalist womenswear.

Besides Giada and Gabriele Colangelo, Shenzhen-based Redstone Group also has stakes in and operates the brands Curiel and Yi. The group simultaneously opened three boutiques in Shanghai’s Times Square–aside from Gabriele Colangelo, it also added to Giada and Curiel’s store count.

