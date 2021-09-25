×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Designs Weekend Max Mara Collection

Weekend Max Mara for spring teamed with New York-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for the new Signature Collection called "Family Affair."

Weekend Max Mara
A look from the Weekend Max Mara capsule by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson GabrieleGafoLei2021

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Weekend Max Mara for spring teamed with New York-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for the new Signature Collection called “Family Affair.”

“My family has been an enduring inspiration and I’ve inherited their fun and playful style,” said Karefa-Johnson at the presentation of the lineup during Milan Fashion Week. To be sure, she created a joyful collection, with bold, colorful clashing prints. She urged women to be comfortable in their own skin, daring to think out of the box. “Fashion offers the possibility to escape and it’s a way to have fun,” she contended.

Karefa-Johnson revisited ’70s prints, distorting checkerboard patterns or supersizing floral motifs, also inspired by British artist Bridget Riley. The spotlight was on dresses or top and skirt combinations, mainly in twill cotton, accessorized with foulards in the same prints and the brand’s signature Pasticcino Bag in damier macramè cotton.

“This was such a delightful experience and [the Max Mara fashion group] gave me so much freedom. I am a fashion nerd and by no means a designer but I really enjoyed the process,” she said.

Gigi Hadid photographed the collection’s campaign.

Karefa-Johnson is the latest personality to collaborate with Weekend Max Mara, which previously unveiled capsules developed with top model Alek Wek; American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson; Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta, and American artist Richard Saja inspired by the historical Royal Ascot races, among others.

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

