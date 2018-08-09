SheKnows Media hosted nearly 1,500 female content creators on Wednesday for the first of its two-day #BlogHer18 Summit.

Held at Pier 17 in the Seaport District, the 14th annual summit featured a lineup of Gabrielle Union, Amy Schumer, Tiffani Thiessen, Maria Menounos and Tamron Hall, as well as a panel, moderated by WWD digital director Sophia Chabbott, with Finery’s Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey.

“In our world right now, it’s lovely to see this uplifting moment with females, supporting and empowering,” Thiessen said backstage. “Now that I have a daughter of my own, it means a lot more. I’m geeking out about some other people who are here.”

“We launched [Finery] a year ago and we’ve had so many women help us on this journey from starting the company to hiring to fund-raising,” Decker said. “For us to be able to give back to a community of women who are navigating entrepreneurship or trying to figure out what to do with the next phase of their career, it feels really good. It’s frankly our duty, and again, we wouldn’t be here without the help of so many female entrepreneurs.”

Additional Day One highlights included Union’s #WinningWomen panel with SheKnows Media chief executive officer Samantha Skey, in which Union talked about her new book, which ranges in subject matter from childhood to race to rape to fertility struggles. Schumer, who introduced the Voices of the Year Awards, spoke about the importance of the #MeToo movement and the cultural shift it’s caused, and Menounos opened up about her brain tumor diagnosis and the importance of being your own advocate.