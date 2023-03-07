×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Gabrielle Union Cried Happy Tears at Miu Miu

The star was emotional as daughter Zaya walked in the show alongside Mia Goth and Emma Corrin.

When the very bright lights went up at Miu Miu, Gabrielle Union kept her shades on.

It wasn’t just the fluorescent glare, but protecting a moment of parental pride as daughter Zaya walked in the show.

“I’m trying not to cry, hence the glasses. Normally I don’t wear glasses during a show, but today I don’t know if I’ll be able to keep it together. No one needs to document my ugly cry,” she joked. Sitting side-by-side, husband Dwyane Wade kept his on, too.

RELATED: Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Her Trademark Quirky Glamour at Miu Miu

The pair gave a passionate speech about Black trans acceptance at last week’s NAACP awards. “It feels good,” she said of the positive reception.

“I think being able to speak your piece as often as you can is liberating, but also you’re providing community where folks don’t feel like there is [any]. I do feel like at this point in our careers, it is our job and we take that job with pride and show others it’s not hard to get out there.”

She kept the cat-eye black glasses — Miu Miu of course — on during the epic 65-look show, opened by Mia Goth and closed by Emma Corrin. Kylie Minogue slipped into her seat at the last minute, next to Angela Lindvall and Dianna Agron, while Jessica Alba was perched a few spots down.

Jasmin Savoy was still piping hot fresh out of the airplane from last night’s “Scream” premiere in New York City.

“I literally changed in the car on the way to the airport,” she said. “Got straight off the plane two hours ago and somehow made it here on time.”

She worked with stylist Amanda Lim on the peach midriff-bearing bra and skirt combo, taking a break from the all-black looks she’s been wearing lately. She called it “amused elegance.”

Diane Kruger has been spending time in France recently, with fiancé Norman Reedus and their young child, for Pablo Aguero’s next film, costarring Louis Garrel and Vincent Cassel. The as yet untitled movie tells the story of Saint-Exupéry.

The trilingual actress lived in Paris for years early in her career, and is eager to work on French films again. “I really want to work here again, and we’re here as a family for a year. So it’s amazing to be home and working.”

She wore a sparkly see-through dress with a white bralette underneath. “It’s super cool,” she said of the sheer trend, though her loose, flapper shift covered more than others. “Although I’m looking at some of these girls, and I’m like, ‘How the hell did they walk in here?” she joked.

Much of show was an equally nearly naked affair, with models walking in sheer dresses and not much else, briefs with belts topped with fuzzy faux-fur coats, or simply pantless in tights, heels and some messy bedhead.

