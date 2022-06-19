×
Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Versace Men’s Spring 2023

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Damson Idris, Dwyane Wade Among Prada Show Guests

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

The actress and former pro basketball player made a convincing case for couples' styling.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Dwyane
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top.

For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany & Co. chain earrings, which were on full display with her hair pulled back into a tight bun. Union carried a black and beige Prada mini bag, which was patterned with the brand’s signature triangle.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Gabrielle Union attends Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)
Gabrielle Union attends the Prada spring 2023 menswear fashion show in Milan on June 19. Courtesy of Prada

Turning to a Prada classic, Wade — who was styled by Jason Bolden — wore a black boiler suit, which was worn as pants with the sleeves tied around his high waist. Pulling elements from his wife’s look, the 40-year-old former basketball player wore a yellow knit Prada tank tucked into the makeshift pants. For footwear, he wore white and silver Prada sneakers. Wade completed the look with a $45,000 Vacheron Constantin timepiece on his wrist, layering two Mr. Purl necklaces and a minimal silver chain necklace by Sydney Evan around his neck. He also wore a Prada emblem earring dangling from one ear and black Prada sunglasses.

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade attend Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear Fashion Show on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Prada spring 2023 menswear fashion show in Milan on June 19. Courtesy of Prada

The Prada spring 2023 menswear collection, designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, reinvented classic menswear silhouettes to evoke a sense of childhood nostalgia, sophistication and simplicity. The runway was crafted to be reminiscent of a suburban home, featuring white paper walls, cutout windows and checked paper curtains. Celebrity guests included Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Jake Gyllenhaal, Damson Idris and many others.

Along with staple tailored suits, the collection included casual pieces that featured bold colors and checked fabrics, celebrating the summer and spring seasons.

