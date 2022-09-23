Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Elevate Couples Style in Valentino and Gucci at ‘The Redeem Team’ Premiere

It seems no one does couple style like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

On Thursday, the duo attended the premiere of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California. Union wore a sparkling gold sequin minidress by Valentino with a matching coat and strappy heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She styled her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup simple.

Wade looked to Gucci, wearing a bright yellow floral suit by Gucci with black shoes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Netflix’s special screening of “The Redeem Team” at Tudum Theater on Sept. 22. Getty Images for Netflix

Union was styled by Thomas Christos, who also works with the likes of Amelie Zilber and Akira Akbar, while Wade was styled by Jason Bolden, who works with Yara Shahidi and Vanessa Hudgens.

At the premiere, the couple was joined by Dwight Howard, one of Wade’s former teammates, Shannon Sharpe and Zaire Wade, Wade’s eldest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

Shannon Sharpe, Dwayne Wade and Dwight Howard attend Netflix’s special screening of “The Redeem Team” at Tudum Theater on Sept. 22. Getty Images for Netflix

“The Redeem Team,” which premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix, recounts the journey of the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team as they seek redemption and go for the gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. During the 2004 edition, the team ended up taking the bronze medal, despite being favored to win and having won gold the last three Olympics.

The 2008 roster included a star-studded lineup of Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince. The team was led by legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.