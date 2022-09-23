×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Elevate Couples Style in Valentino and Gucci at ‘The Redeem Team’ Premiere

The upcoming anticipated Netflix documentary depicts the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team’s redemption as they pursue the gold medal. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Netflix's special screening of "The Redeem Team" at Tudum Theater on Sept. 22. Getty Images for Netflix

It seems no one does couple style like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

On Thursday, the duo attended the premiere of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California. Union wore a sparkling gold sequin minidress by Valentino with a matching coat and strappy heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She styled her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup simple. 

Wade looked to Gucci, wearing a bright yellow floral suit by Gucci with black shoes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Netflix’s special screening of “The Redeem Team” at Tudum Theater on Sept. 22. Getty Images for Netflix

Union was styled by Thomas Christos, who also works with the likes of Amelie Zilber and Akira Akbar, while Wade was styled by Jason Bolden, who works with Yara Shahidi and Vanessa Hudgens. 

Related Galleries

At the premiere, the couple was joined by Dwight Howard, one of Wade’s former teammates, Shannon Sharpe and Zaire Wade, Wade’s eldest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

Shannon Sharpe, Dwayne Wade and Dwight Howard attend Netflix’s special screening of “The Redeem Team” at Tudum Theater on Sept. 22. Getty Images for Netflix

“The Redeem Team,” which premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix, recounts the journey of the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team as they seek redemption and go for the gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. During the 2004 edition, the team ended up taking the bronze medal, despite being favored to win and having won gold the last three Olympics. 

The 2008 roster included a star-studded lineup of Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince. The team was led by legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. 

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Hot Summer Bags

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade in Valentino,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad