EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Relaunches Collaboration With Fashion to Figure

Gabrielle Union is returning to the Fashion to Figure family.

After more than two years, the actress-author is relaunching her collaboration with the plus-size women’s retailer with a spring capsule aimed to bridge the gap on the size spectrum.

Union has a passionate commitment to inclusivity, which she highlights when designing for her collections at New York & Company, which also falls under the umbrella of the Saadia Group, alongside Fashion to Figure.

“There shouldn’t be a divide in what’s offered to straight-size customers versus plus,” Union said. “Inclusivity means all, and that’s what’s driven my return to Fashion to Figure and the Saadia Group. We didn’t want to just extend sizes, or to create a new collection specifically for curves.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s collaboration with Fashion to Figure. Courtesy of Fashion to Figure

“We wanted to give all of our customers — across New York & Company and Fashion to Figure — the same offerings,” she continued. “Because that’s what fashion equality is all about.”

The spring collection, which will be available starting March 10, includes a variety of daytime, dressy and special occasion pieces, created with unique fabrics, standout silhouettes and patterns. It will also be available in straight sizes at New York & Company and in plus sizing (U.S. sizes 12 to 28) on the official Fashion to Figure e-commerce site. An extended size range of the collection will also be available at Lord & Taylor.

Union’s inspiration for the capsule was feminine meets boss, creating an assortment of looks for all-gender individuals for any occasion.

“We began Fashion to Figure to be able to democratize fashion and bring fashion to all figures, regardless of size,” Nick Kaplan, chief growth and innovation officer at the Saadia Group, said. “Working with Gabrielle Union is just another step in that journey. Having Gabrielle as part of our family and allowing her style to be shared with the community is just another barrier we have broken through.”

“What’s really exciting about this is that the Fashion to Figure team was able to translate these designs into the plus fit, rather than simply grading up from New York & Company’s size range,” Union said. “This ensures that we’ll be able to serve both communities as one, which is the ultimate end goal of fashion inclusivity and equality.”

A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s collaboration with Fashion to Figure. Courtesy of Fashion to Figure

