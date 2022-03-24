Gabrielle Union Launches First Footwear Line With New York & Company

Gabrielle Union is launching her first collection.

The line, which is in partnership with New York & Company, will include a wide array of boots, heels, sneakers and flats with neutral tones and pops of vibrant hues.

Created with elevated, high-quality materials and designed with comfort and style, the Gabrielle Union Collection will be available for purchase starting March 24 on the official New York & Company e-commerce site. The 10-piece collaboration will range in price from $79.95 to $129.95.

Gabrielle Union for her footwear line with New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

“I have been working with New York & Company to launch my seasonal apparel collections for several years now, so I’m thrilled to expand our partnership into footwear,” the actress said. “Similar to my clothing, I love having a variety of shoe styles to have fun with, and this new footwear collection does that.

“It offers a wide range of styles and colors, from sneakers to high heels, encouraging us to step out in something new this season,” Union continued.

A closer look at the Gabrielle Union Footwear Line with New York & Company Courtesy of New York & Company

Union’s footwear line launch comes after her successful spring collection with the company, which was released in February. The line featured a range of colors, such as bright hues, pastel tones, to highlight the pop of color as spring emerges. It also has pantsuits, two-piece sets and cutout dresses.

Union’s first collection with New York & Company launched in fall 2017 as part of their multiyear partnership. Since then, the line has proven to be a success, with customers praising the actress for emphasizing positivity and inclusivity.

A closer look at the Gabrielle Union Footwear Line with New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

A closer look at the Gabrielle Union Footwear Line with New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

