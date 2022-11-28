Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch.

Gabrielle Union attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory.

Union worked with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis for her look.

For makeup, she opted for a light smoky eye and a matching brown colored lip. Working with celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, the actress wore her black tresses in a top knot bun with a long braided ponytail.

Union has frequented many recent events showcasing her standout style. This month, at the movie premiere for her film “Strange World,” she wore a Barbiecore-pink Maison Valentino gown adorned with voluminous roses on the shoulders. Accompanying Union to the event was her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wore a black Maison Valentino ensemble with bright pink sneakers. To the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the star wore a black satin bustier Vivienne Westwood gown.

The actress has also continued to venture into fashion, debuting a capsule collection in October in collaboration with Banke Kuku for New York & Company. Consisting of Ghanian Kente cloth-themed pieces, the collection featured Nigerian designer Kuku’s signature geometric patterns and designs, including wide-leg pants, long dresses and bold printed hair wraps.

In addition to her acting career, Union has entered the entrepreneurial space, relaunching her hair care line Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2020, and in 2022 releasing a baby care line with her husband called Proudly.