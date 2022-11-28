×
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

The actress talked with Octavia Spencer about her decades-long career in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Gabrielle Union attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory.

Union worked with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis for her look.

For makeup, she opted for a light smoky eye and a matching brown colored lip. Working with celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, the actress wore her black tresses in a top knot bun with a long braided ponytail.

Union has frequented many recent events showcasing her standout style. This month, at the movie premiere for her film “Strange World,” she wore a Barbiecore-pink Maison Valentino gown adorned with voluminous roses on the shoulders. Accompanying Union to the event was her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wore a black Maison Valentino ensemble with bright pink sneakers. To the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the star wore a black satin bustier Vivienne Westwood gown.

The actress has also continued to venture into fashion, debuting a capsule collection in October in collaboration with Banke Kuku for New York & Company. Consisting of Ghanian Kente cloth-themed pieces, the collection featured Nigerian designer Kuku’s signature geometric patterns and designs, including wide-leg pants, long dresses and bold printed hair wraps.

In addition to her acting career, Union has entered the entrepreneurial space, relaunching her hair care line Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2020, and in 2022 releasing a baby care line with her husband called Proudly.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

