Gabrielle Union’s Spring Collection With New York & Company: See the Photos

Gabrielle Union’s latest spring collection is finally at New York & Company.

The line features a range of colors, such as bright hues, pastel tones, to highlight the pop of color as spring emerges. It also has pantsuits, two-piece sets and cutout dresses.

New pieces of the spring collection will be dropping each week, starting Feb. 10.

“I designed this collection to bring the perfect pops of color to any occasion this spring — whether it be a dinner date, work in the office or drinks with the girls,” Union said. “The range of pastel tones, bright yellows, mint and earthy greens, and coral colors were selected to encourage us to get out of our comfort zone when it comes to our style choices by trying something new, like trading your gray blazer for a mint-green pant suit.

A look at Gabrielle Union’s spring collection at New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

A look at Gabrielle Union’s spring collection at New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

“I love this collection because I truly feel there is a style that matches any taste, with a broad selection of two-piece sets, cutout dresses, flowy pants and more,” she continued.

Union’s first collection with New York & Company launched in the fall of 2017 as part of their multiyear partnership. Since then, the line has proven to be a success, with customers praising the actress for emphasizing positivity and inclusivity.

Recently, Union has also collaborated with the children’s wear brand Janie and Jack along with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and their three-year-old daughter Kaavia.

The Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection is inspired by Kaavia herself and designed in partnership with her parents. The collection was created for girls and boys, ranging from six months to 18 years, following Janie and Jack’s recent expansion into the tween category in 2021.

A look at Gabrielle Union’s spring collection at New York & Company. Courtesy of New York & Company

