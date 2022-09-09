×
Gabrielle Union Wears Satin Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘The Inspection’ Premiere at TIFF

Union attended the film’s premiere on the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gabrielle Union wears vivienne westwood black
Gabrielle Union arrives for the premiere of "The Inspection" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Toronto, Canada. AFP via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union helped kick off the Toronto International Film Festival with a standout fashion look.

The actress attended the opening night of the film festival for the premiere of her new film “The Inspection” on Thursday night, wearing a black satin dress with a corset-like top and a thigh-high slit from Vivienne Westwood. She paired the look with an oversize necklace also from Vivienne Westwood and other jewelry from Melinda Maria and Graziela Gems. 

Union posed on the red carpet alongside her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and her costar Jeremy Pope.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade arrive for the premiere of “The Inspection” during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Toronto. AFP via Getty Images

“The Inspection” tells the story of a young, gay Black man who joins the Marines after being rejected by his mother. 

The film’s premiere was the latest couples’ style moment that Union and Wade have had. Earlier this summer, the couple attended the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in matching looks, with Union sporting a beige-colored fringe tank top dress and Wade wearing a bright yellow tank top with baggy trousers.

In addition to their separate ventures, Wade and Union cofounded their baby care line, called Proudly, this year, which offers baby care products to cater to babies with deeper skin tones. Union also runs her own hair care brand, called Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend the “The Inspection” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8. Getty Images
