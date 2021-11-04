Gal Gadot Wears Loewe at ‘Red Notice’ Film Premiere

Gal Gadot is giving a nod to her new film “Red Notice” at the Los Angeles premiere with her red carpet look.

The actress chose a red sequined dress with a ruffle detail from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection for the film premiere Wednesday night. She added more shimmer to the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection, wearing platinum earrings with more than 15 carats of diamonds and a platinum bracelet with blue tourmalines. The look was styled by Gadot’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Gadot attended the premiere with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and took photos with her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds also went red for the premiere, wearing a red, three-piece corduroy suit. Johnson opted for a plum-colored velvet suit.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds at the Los Angeles premiere of “Red Notice.” Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Red Notice” — which makes its debut on Netflix on Nov. 12 — stars Johnson as a top FBI profiler who teams with the world’s greatest art thief, played by Reynolds, to catch another infamous art thief, played by Gadot.

Gadot’s “Red Notice” red carpet look comes two weeks after the actress’ last major red carpet appearance at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, where she was one of the night’s honorees. For the event, Gadot opted for a bright pink shift dress that featured a black floral brooch from Saint Laurent.

