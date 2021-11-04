×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Business

Allbirds’ Stock Jumps Following IPO as Investors Buy Into Sustainability Message

Business

In the Post-pandemic World, Is Dubai the Newest Fashion Capital?

Gal Gadot Wears Loewe at ‘Red Notice’ Film Premiere

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere alongside costars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at
Gal Gadot at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gal Gadot is giving a nod to her new film “Red Notice” at the Los Angeles premiere with her red carpet look.

The actress chose a red sequined dress with a ruffle detail from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection for the film premiere Wednesday night. She added more shimmer to the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection, wearing platinum earrings with more than 15 carats of diamonds and a platinum bracelet with blue tourmalines. The look was styled by Gadot’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Gadot attended the premiere with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and took photos with her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds also went red for the premiere, wearing a red, three-piece corduroy suit. Johnson opted for a plum-colored velvet suit.

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at Red Notice Premiere
Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds at the Los Angeles premiere of “Red Notice.” Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Red Notice” — which makes its debut on Netflix on Nov. 12 — stars Johnson as a top FBI profiler who teams with the world’s greatest art thief, played by Reynolds, to catch another infamous art thief, played by Gadot.

Gadot’s “Red Notice” red carpet look comes two weeks after the actress’ last major red carpet appearance at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, where she was one of the night’s honorees. For the event, Gadot opted for a bright pink shift dress that featured a black floral brooch from Saint Laurent.

READ MORE HERE: 

7 New Movies to Stream in November 2021 

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere 

The Standout Looks from the 2021 Rome Film Festival 

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gal Gadot Red Loewe Dress at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad