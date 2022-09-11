Gal Gadot Goes Wickedly Chic in Sheer Roland Mouret Bodysuit for ‘Snow White’ D23 Expo Event

Gal Gadot supported her role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of “Snow White” with a sleek style statement.

The “Wonder Woman” actress attended the D23 Expo on Sept. 9 in Anaheim, California, an event hosted by Disney that promotes their upcoming films and projects. Gadot spoke alongside Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White. Gadot donned an all-black Roland Mouret bodysuit on the red carpet and the panel as she spoke about the movie, which debuts next year.

Gal Gadot attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 9, 2022. Getty Images for Disney

For Roland Mouret’s resort 2023 collection, the brand created pieces that opened up the neckline and highlighted the body’s natural curves. This goal was achieved in Gadot’s bodysuit, which was form-fitting throughout and featured sheer mesh on the sleeves and neckline.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot attend D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 9, 2022. Getty Images for Disney

Elizabeth Stewart, who has worked with Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, styled Gadot.

Gadot kept the look simple with neutral makeup with a bold red lip. To match the outfit and stay on-theme with her role, she wore black nail polish and strappy black heels. The look was especially striking next to Zegler’s softer style, which featured a light gray top with a fitted bodice and corresponding shorts.

Gal Gadot, left, and Rachel Zegler speak onstage D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2022. Getty Images for Disney

Gadot was most recently seen wearing another sleek look in her campaign for Tiffany & Co., where she’s recently been named the face of their high jewelry line.