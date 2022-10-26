×
Gal Gadot Channels Her Animal Instinct in Zebra-print Michael Kors Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Veuve Cliquot opened its Solaire Culture exhibit with a star-studded soiree.

Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gal Gadot arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday wearing a zebra-print viscose sheath dress from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line.

Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills. Michael Buckner for Variety

The collection took inspiration from the ‘70s when Rudi Gernreich, Halston and Stephen Burrows were at the pinnacle of New York’s fashion scene.

Gadot accessorized the look with strappy sandals, a simple black Tyler Ellis clutch and a pair of diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gadot worked on the look with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who counts Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts and Selma Blair among her clients.

For makeup, Gadot went for a rose pink lip and wingtip eyeliner with mascara. She parted her hair to one side.

Gadot is in post-production for her new film, the live-action reimagining of Disney’s “Snow White.” Gadot stars as the Evil Queen in the film alongside Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba.

Gadot was joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Ella Balinska and Laura Harrier to celebrate Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary, which honors its namesake founder Madame Clicquot. Veuve Clicquot also opened the Solaire Culture Exhibition in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 26.

