Founded by Danny Quick, Nathan McCartney and Brandon Brisbon, Galaxy, the first fashion resale marketplace powered by live video, is launching this month. The site allows 2D photos and text to shop and sell and has leveraged video to livestream selling. Galaxy is free for sellers to list, go live and sell; does not profit from buyer purchases, and has no hidden fees or charges. The marketplace will offer vintage and upcycled clothes, jewelry and accessories. The Galaxy team saw a need to create a new community of virtual fashion to build a better buying experience and enable sellers to build their own businesses. One key investor is musician Polo G; the company is also backed by Snapchat. Before launching Galaxy, Quick served as head of product for Beyoncé at her company Parkwood Entertainment while McCartney was senior vice president at Jay Z’s Roc Nation, and Brisbon, an experienced software architect, oversaw mobile developments at Charles Schwab.