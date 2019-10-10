ART IN STORE: Galeries Lafayette has turned to Gagosian Gallery for the latest takeover of its modern Champs-Élysées store from Oct. 12 to 20.

The artwork and art-related merchandise — including T-shirts from Richard Prince and Douglas Gordon — will fill the store this month, coinciding with the FIAC International Contemporary Art Fair in Paris. Cultural spaces on the lower floors of the store will be filled with Gagosian merchandise including books and objects, the fall issue of the Gagosian Quarterly and art catalogues.

The store will also have posters from Jeff Wall, Jonas Wood and Sterling Ruby and packets of postcards from Alexander Calder, Damien Hirst and Henry Moore.

As department stores revisit their strategies to draw in consumers who are most interested in their mobile phones than browsing through a shop, Galeries Lafayette is betting on a fashion-forward approach, with its new Champs-Élysées flagship serving as a showcase, stocked with clothing from hot, new designers, a bulked up food offer and striking architecture.