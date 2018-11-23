A NEW SIZE: Redefining the age-old “one size fits all” notion, a collection of adjustable dresses, tops and trench coats designed by Ester Manas will be sold at Galeries Lafayette this spring.

“It’s a collection that draws on the idea that all women must be dressed,” explained Manas, winner of the department store’s prize at the International Festival of Fashion and Photography in Hyères, France, this year. Pointing to a sweatshirt with a bright red elastic belt, the designer explained that the collection, called “Fashion for All,” is meant to span a range from European size 34 to size 50, thanks to the help of belts, straps and snaps.

“We liked this open vision of fashion,” noted Alix Morabito, fashion director of Galeries Lafayette. The department store was interested in pursuing something “playful and very free” for the season, which worked well with Manas’ approach, she added.

The two showed how a gathered shirt sleeve on a cotton dress could be extended to cover part of the arm; the print was stripes of text: “xs, s, m, l, xl, uni.”

Manas also conveyed a body-positive message.

“People can buy the same item…there won’t be any comparison anymore,” she said.

Prices range from 19 euros for a hat to 129 euros for a nylon trench coat that floats out in the back.

The bright red baseball hat carries a message in white embroidered letters: “Make fashion big again.”