Galia Lahav Unveils First New York Flagship

The business of bridal is as competitive as any Olympic sport. Israeli brand Galia Lahav is going for gold as a slew of professional athletes were recently swept up in its glittering universe.

In January, tennis pro Sloane Stephens walked down the aisle at the St. Regis in Bal Harbour wearing a plunging lace ballgown courtesy of the brand’s head designer, Sharon Sever. In March, gymnast Simone Biles and track and field star Tara Davis revealed they, too, will wed in custom Lahav creations. Both athletes made the announcement via Instagram, posing with a sign inside the brand’s Los Angeles atelier that reads: “I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav.”

Now, Northeastern brides-to-be will be able to recreate the same photo-op at Galia Lahav’s first stand-alone New York flagship. Open to the public on April 9, it will serve as the venue for Sever’s spring 2023 bridal presentation two days prior.

“Our Manhattan location is more than a store. It is a fashion house and it is a direct channel to our atelier, to Tel Aviv,” said the designer, whose vision for an Israeli couture house was modeled after those in Paris, having apprenticed there for the likes of Pierre Balmain, Carven and Christian Lacroix.

flagship. A rendering of Galia Lahav’s New York Courtesy of Galia Lahav

With 8,000 square feet of planned retail, office and event space spread across two stories, materializing maison Galia Lahav was no small feat. To do so, the brand entrusted Saar Zafrir of the Amsterdam-based design firm whose past projects include Brussels’ Le Conteur restaurant and the Provocateur Hotel in Berlin.

“We really wanted to create a boutique-like customer experience that made all our brides-to-be feel the most relaxed and comfortable while choosing ‘the one,’” Sever said.

Zafrir’s team worked in a serene palette of blush and ivory, bringing in warmth with brass accents. Curvaceous lines evocative of the female form ebb and flow throughout, while textural components — from velvet drapes to natural hardwood floors and travertine inlays — match decadence with comfort.

A rendering of Galia Lahav’s New York flagship. Courtesy of Galia Lahav

A rendering of Galia Lahav’s New York flagship. Courtesy of Galia Lahav

Save for midcentury inspired seating and a smattering of pampas grass, the interior leans minimal, allowing the dresses — and the clients who will flock to SoHo to try them on — to shine.

Once inside, a bride can take her appointment in one of the store’s private suites — a full-service bar will be at the ready should she need a cocktail to ease any pre-wedding jitters. Meanwhile, the on-site atelier enclosed behind glass will allow her to watch as her fantasy gown is cut, stitched and beaded into reality.

Galia Lahav SoHo will also offer shoes and prêt-à-porter options that are equally as sophisticated as their handmade counterparts. When designing for his brides, Sever’s motto has always been to go glamorous or go home — regardless of price point. The spring 2023 showcase will follow suit, featuring sweeping cathedral trains, sheer corsetry and loads of floral lace appliqué.

“We spent too much time indoors wearing casual clothes, living through Zoom calls — now it’s time we have a blast,” the designer said.

A sketch from Galia Lahav’s spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Galia Lahav

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, couples who prolonged their engagements due to the pandemic appear to feel the same way. A survey by the Wedding Report, a trade group that specializes in statistical analysis for the industry, predicts 2.47 million weddings will take place in 2022 — the most since 1984.

“Our industry has changed tremendously during the past two years with unpredictable customer behavior due to lockdowns,” Sever said. “Surprisingly enough, the bridal market has proven to be resilient and [we are] very optimistic as real proof that love conquers all.”