Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Ganni Debuts Rizzoli Book

Dubbed “Gimme More,” the book traces back some of the brand's greatest hits and features personal essays and photography by longtime Ganni collaborators like Susie Lau, Marjon Carlos and Ana Kras.

A photograph from the new 'Ganni:
A photograph from the new “Ganni: Gimme More” book. Courtesy of Ganni

GIMME MORE: Ganni is debuting its first book with Rizzoli, called “Gimme More,” capturing the carefree spirit that defined the Copenhagen brand over the last decade, with a series of personal essays and photographs by longtime Ganni collaborators and friends.

The monograph starts with a personal story about founders Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup, their love story and their flair for hosting late-night parties and bringing interesting people together ever since they lived in a shoebox apartment in Copenhagen as a couple. Those same qualities brought the now-global Ganni Girls phenomenon to life, argues the couple’s friend Frederik Bjerregaard.

“You can see it on Ganni’s Instagram, and you can see it in the collections: Love Society, Double Love, the Love Letter collaboration with Levi’s and the fall 2020 collection and the Love Forever concert. You notice it when you spend time with Ditte, how she is with Nicolaj and the kids. You see it backstage before a show,” he writes.

The book also retraces some of the brand’s greatest hits, from the consumer-facing, pop-up concepts they hosted every Copenhagen Fashion Week; a collage of their infamous parties, and a gallery of 100 of its signature T-shirts, printed with upbeat, humorous patterns from childlike flower illustrations to smiley faces.

A photograph from the new 'Ganni: Gimme More' book
A photograph from the new “Ganni: Gimme More” book. Courtesy of Ganni

“Ganni has always been about so much more than fashion. It’s an attitude, a way of life and our community is an embodiment of that attitude,” said Ditte Reffstrup on the importance of working on projects beyond fashion and bringing the brand’s creative community together.

That’s why the book also features a photo-essay of Copenhagen by longtime Ganni collaborator photographer Ana Kras; an essay of what it means to be a Ganni Girl by London-based content creator Susie Lau; an interview with Priya Alhuwali, and a piece by New York-based writer Marjon Carlos.

Everything comes together to capture the essence of the colorful “Scandi 2.0” aesthetic Reffstrup helped define.

“It’s the essence of my style and what I felt was missing on the scene when we got started. Scandi 2.0 is full of contrast and color with an unexpected ironic edge. It’s an effortless approach to fashion, style and life. We’d much rather see women wearing our designs than the clothes wearing the woman,” she added.

A photograph from the new 'Ganni: Gimme More' book featuring Ditte Reffstrup
A photograph from the new “Ganni: Gimme More” book featuring Ditte Reffstrup. Courtesy of Ganni

Nicolaj Reffstrup also weighs in with an essay on the company’s approach to sustainability. Titled “The World Doesn’t Need More Clothes,” the essay looks at Ganni’s “honest not perfect” attitude toward responsible production and the multiple projects Reffstrup is spearheading to spread awareness around the issue, from mapping out the company’s supply chain to growing oyster mushrooms from the Ganni canteen’s used coffee grinds.

“We can’t change the world. What we’re doing at Ganni is never going to convert the whole fashion industry. But it feels good to try and push the agenda forward,” he writes.

In line with its environmentally conscious ethos, the brand made a point to use FSC-certified paper to create its new book, as well as offset the full carbon footprint of each book printed.

Earlier this month, Ganni also announced plans to start using an innovative new material, Vegea, on some of its spring 2022 shoes made of leftover grape skins from winemaking and vegetable oils.

The cover of the new "Ganni: Gimme More" book published by Rizzoli
The cover of the new “Ganni: Gimme More” book published by Rizzoli. Courtesy of Ganni
