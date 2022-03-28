Ganni and Juicy Couture, Hilfiger Seeks Applicants, Daniel Patrick’s NFTs

GANNI’S NEW CAPSULE: Danish fashion label Ganni is the latest brand to join the Juicy Couture nostalgic bandwagon.

The co-branded capsule, dropping Wednesday online and in-store, features a variety of products ranging from caps to T-shirts and the signature velour tracksuit rhinestoned with both brands’ logos which will be available in three colorways.

Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni said that getting to put a “full of contrasts and personality Scandi 2.0 way of dressing” spin on the “epitome of West Coast fabulousness” was an honor for the Copenhagen-based brand.

“We worked with logo lock-ups and logomania prints to really turn up the early Millennial vibe. We also added key Ganni silhouettes like our draped mesh dress to fuse the two universes. When Juicy tracksuits became an icon in the early years of 2000, I was in my twenties working in retail in Copenhagen. I remember being obsessed with the look. The rhinestone embellishments, the colors, it was such a strong look,” she said.

Reffstrup also believes that the unexpected juxtaposition of the two brands makes the brand’s audiences feel fun and fresh.

“Both Ganni and Juicy Couture present a colorful, bold and inclusive universe. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, encouraging self-expression and above all, having fun while doing it. It’s also been a lot of fun working with Juicy on creating a full range of responsible products. It’s Juicy Couture’s most responsible iteration of their iconic tracksuit to date, as we were able to collaborate with them on introducing recycled and certified organic fabrics,” she said.

Looks from the Ganni x Juicy Couture capsule.

Since being bought by ABG in 2013, Juicy Couture began to make its way back to the scene by collaborating with a wide variety of brands including Vetements, Forever 21, Kappa, Penney’s, Staffonly, Emi Jay, and Kittenish, putting a spin on the velour tracksuit, made famous by the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears from the early 2000s.

Ganni previously worked with Levi’s, Ahluwalia, Vestiaire Collective, Depop and Boy Smells on various projects. — TIANWEI ZHANG

SEEKING APPLICANTS: The fourth edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is seeking applications from social entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities.

A total of 200,000 euros will be split between two winners to support their business idea. An additional prize of 15,000 euros will be awarded to the “Audience’s Favorite Vote.” Winners will also receive a yearlong mentorship with Hilfiger’s internal global experts and a year-long INSEAD mentorship and course.

Since 2018, Hilfiger has awarded 550,000 euros to support global entrepreneurs to bring their innovative ideas to life. Applications can be submitted by April 29, to platform.younoodle.com/competition/th_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

Final event of the third Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. courtesy shot.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge aims to bring together entrepreneurs from all walks of life, investing knowledge and resources to unlock the unique power of their innovations,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “As an entrepreneur myself, I always wanted to build a global lifestyle brand that is inclusive of everyone — a philosophy that continues to live through this challenge. I truly believe that by coming together we can drive a future of meaningful and long-lasting change.”

Hilfiger is inviting fans of the brand to participate in the first phase of the challenge as digital judges. They will help the brand narrow down all applications to the top 50. Interested applicants are invited to apply until April 20 through platform.younoodle.com/competition/consumer_vote_tommy_hilfiger_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

The top 50 applicants will then be narrowed down to six finalists through an internal procedure. Each finalist will be invited to further develop their business plan with the support of both external and Hilfiger experts ahead of the final event. Each finalist will then present their concept to a jury panel and internal Hilfiger associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event in early 2023. — LISA LOCKWOOD

CUSTOM NFTS: Los Angeles designer Daniel Patrick and customizable NFT brand Atticus have teamed for their first custom-made NFTs.

Daniel Patrick’s real designs, including their Stadium T-shirts, Varsity T-shirts, Roaming Cloak cardigan, track pants and sweat shorts, were added to Atticus to create custom NFTs. The styles went on presale on March 23 and general sale on March 25 and collectors that use one of Patrick’s designs in the NFT will be gifted a style from the brand.

Daniel Patrick for Atticus. Courtesy Photo

“That makes sense for men because I’m more of a physical world person in terms of making products that people can wear,” Patrick said.

Atticus is a customizable NFT project where collectors can create avatars inspired by Greek gods. Collectors can customize their avatars’ traits, which will define the market in that some may try to make the most rare NFT by picking the most desired traits or pick traits they like.

The avatars are all ranked according to status as well. For instance, Artemis and Hades comprise 55 percent of the collection, followed by the rare Aphrodite and Poseidon at 30 percent of the collection and the “legendary” Zeus and Hera comprising 15 percent of the collection. All characters are designed by Atticus cofounder Kellocopter.

“Atticus was conceived to push this space forward, to create new ways for people to have fun with NFTs, with customization, collaborations and now with fashion with Daniel Patrick. We’re just getting started,” said Octopad and Atticus founder Nick Patocki Thomas.

Patrick said he decided to partner with Atticus because of how simple they made the minting process. “To me, this is a signal for the Daniel Patrick brand and what we’re doing, because you’re looking at digital retail opportunities. It’s a signal to retail as a whole for the metaverse to enhance your brand.”

Atticus is Daniel Patrick’s latest partner, joining the likes of rapper Tyga and singer Thomas Rhett who teamed with the designer on collections, and brand Starter in 2018. Patrick also designed a capsule collection with Adidas for athlete James Harden and designed his signature sneaker, the Harden 4.0. The brand is also a partner of peer-to-peer resale market The Archivist. — OBI ANYANWU

YSL MUSEUM APPOINTMENT: Elsa Janssen has been named director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris by Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

In her new role, which begins Monday, Janssen will focus on promoting the museum’s research and cultural projects, and oversee its operational and management direction.

Preparatory canvas toiles for Yves Saint Laurent’s creations at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris. Nicolas Mathéus/Courtesy of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris

“Elsa Janssen’s principal duties will include ensuring the prestige of the museum’s collection, positioning the museum as a forward-thinking institution and envisioning and implementing a program in line with today’s aesthetic and societal concerns,” said the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in a statement.

It added her nomination echoes a new phase in the institution’s development being put in place by Cox for the short and medium term, which includes the execution of a cultural policy signaling an upcoming reconfiguration of the museum spaces.

Janssen has spent her career in the art world. Most recently, starting in 2018 she created her own production company and codirected the Approche contemporary photography art fair in Paris. Janssen has collaborated with artists including Hans-Peter Feldman, Maurizio Cattelan, Alex Prager, Christian Lacroix and Xavier Veilhan.

She began her career at Galeries Lafayette, where for a decade Janssen served as director of the Galerie des Galeries cultural space in the Boulevard Haussmann flagship. She was also its director of all cultural events.

The Yves Saint Laurent Museum was inaugurated in 2017, at 5 Avenue Marceau on the French capital’s Right Bank. It is part of the “Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées” extravaganza that celebrates the fashion house’s 60th anniversary. Six major Paris museums are involved, including the Louvre Museum and Museum of Modern Art, where the late couturier’s creations are on display alongside some of the artworks that inspired them. — JENNIFER WEIL