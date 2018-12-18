NORDIC NOOK: London’s Soho district is getting its own small slice of Scandinavia, with a Danish fashion retailer and Swedish eyewear seller touching town near Golden Square in the spring.

Danish contemporary fashion brand Ganni, which is majority owned by L Catterton, will open a 2,750-square-foot store at 36 Beak Street. Harper Dennis Hobbs advised Ganni on the deal. And Sweden’s Viu Eyewear, which allows customers to take up to four frames home to test them, plans to open at 5-6 Upper James Street. That store will span 850 square feet.

Both sites will be a cinnamon bun’s throw from The Nordic Bakery, the Soho institution that serves up sweet and savory dishes from the region. A concept restaurant called Folly will open nearby over the summer, but that will have a French, rather than a Scandi, angle. Behind the venture are Guillaume Depoix and Thierry Costes of the Parisian hospitality family.

The two shops and the restaurant will move into a site that is still under construction, according to Matt Paulson at Levy Real Estate, which advised the landlord Titan Investments. He added that high-end residences will be built on the upper floors of the site.

London’s Soho is buzzing with real estate activity. As reported, VF Corp. has plans to open a business hub for its brands in at Axtell Soho, a new building on the corner of Warwick and Beak Streets. The hub will host a selection of VF products and brand showrooms as well as digital and design spaces. The aim is to “immerse” buyers and designers alike in the VF brand, the company said.

Chanel, Apple and Google are among many international businesses investing in London office property — despite all the Brexit drama. Earlier this year Facebook moved into new, bigger offices in Fitzrovia, creating an extra 800 jobs.