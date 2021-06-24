Gap is leveraging a viral TikTok trend for its latest apparel release.

The brand is rereleasing its vintage brown logo hoodie after the sweater went viral on the social media platform earlier this year. TikTok users took to the social media platform in January to share videos of 2000s-inspired looks featuring the brown Gap logo hoodie, which led to the style quickly gaining in popularity. The hoodie’s social media popularity ultimately caused it to go as high as $300 on resale sites, like Depop and Grailed, and #gaphoodie had more than 5.8 million views on TikTok.

The Gap hoodie is one of the brand’s oldest and most recognizable styles. The style was introduced in 1995 and has since evolved into other styles with various logo fonts, colorways and design elements. The brown logo hoodie hasn’t been available to purchase through Gap since the early 2000s.

Gap is also teaming with TikTok on a social media campaign called the “Gap Hoodie Color Comeback” competition, where the brand is crowdsourcing ideas for the next colorway of the Gap hoodie to release this fall. Customers can vote on their favorite colorway through Gap’s social media accounts from June 26 to July 2.

Gap’s brown logo hoodie will be available for pre-order starting June 26 for $59.95 and is expected to ship later this summer.

