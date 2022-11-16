Gap, Dapper Dan to Release New Dap Hoodies

Dapper Dan and Gap are teaming up again for a new collection of Dap hoodies. The latest limited-edition drop comes in four plaid colorways, featuring Dan’s hometown roots, alongside the reimagined logo.

Launching in the U.S. in Dapper Dan’s hometown of Harlem, New York, the hoodies will be available at the Gap store on 125th Street on Nov. 29, followed by a global online launch on gap.com on Nov. 30 at noon EST. All colors will retail for $128.

Dapper Dan poses in a Dap hoodie for Gap. courtesy shot

To celebrate the launch and give back to his community on Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29, Dapper Dan will be meeting fans and signing his hoodies at the Gap 125th Street store starting at 9 a.m. Following this event, Gap and Dapper Dan will kick off the Gap House Sessions series with nonprofit youth development and social justice organization, The Brotherhood Sister Sol, where Dapper Dan will lead a discussion with local Harlem youth, with performances from the Peace Poets. Gap will also donate $100,000 to BroSis to further its arts, education and community focus.

One of the Dap hoodies as worn by Dapper Dan for Gap

This is the third drop of the Dap Gap hoodie.

Last March, fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops, Dapper Dan released a limited-edition NFT collection with Gap, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and a one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.

Dapper Dan, the 78-year-old born and bred designer who had a store, Dapper Dan’s Boutique in Harlem, won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America Award last year, as reported.