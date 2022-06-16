×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in Allyson Felix’s Saysh Brand

Athleta will now sell Saysh merchandise via its stores and online site.

Allyson Felix, the Olympic gold medallist
Allyson Felix, the Olympic gold medallist and cofounder of Saysh.

Saysh, the community-focused lifestyle brand cofounded by Olympic track legend Allyson Felix, has secured its series A funding with $8 million.

As reported by WWD last month, that final infusion has been led by Iris Ventures with some participation by Redpoint Ventures. One interesting addition is that this round was also led by Gap Inc.’s Athleta division. Gap and Athleta have made a $1 million investment in the series A round. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. has taken a 2 percent equity stake in Saysh, according to a company spokeswoman. In addition, Athleta has a partnership to sell Saysh footwear in Athleta stores and via its site. With 220 stores in the U.S. and Canada, the chain will soon be offering Saysh products at retail and is currently offering the brand online.

Felix already knows the ins and outs of Athleta, having become Athleta’s first sponsored athlete in 2019. In June 2021, not long after Saysh launched, the two parties teamed up to offer activewear and an exclusive color way of the Saysh One sneaker on Athleta’s online store.

Related Galleries

Felix parted ways with her former sponsor Nike several years ago and published a New York Times op-ed in 2019 that called out the activewear giant for not being supportive of new mothers. In competition and through her own business, Felix, who has two children, is committed to supporting women and their families.

Last year Felix and Athleta also joined forces to kick off “The Power of She Fund: Child Care Grants.” That initiative earmarked $200,000 to help professional female athletes with children finance their travels for competitions. Six mothers, who competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, were among the beneficiaries of that monetary commitment. During those Summer Games, Felix, who is now the most decorated U.S. Olympic track athlete, wore Athleta apparel and Saysh spikes.

Saysh was started by Felix with her brother Wes, who serves as chief executive officer. The company will use the funding to amp up its branded e-commerce, wholesale distribution and community-based retail — an area that the founders are looking to build up. The $8 million investment will also be used to expand its product range and to introduce activity-specific sneaker styles.

Springbank Collective was an additional early-stage investor that recruited a group of angel investors through a Special Purpose Vehicle, according to information provided by Saysh. The New York Road Runners Club’s CEO Kerin Hempel, The Black Doula’s Sabia Wade and gender and policy expert Anne-Marie Slaughter were participants. Felix shares the collective’s mission to support working women and their families.

Athelta’s investment was brokered by Gap’s Strategic Growth Office, the unit that is on the lookout for opportunities to increase growth and fast-track capabilities across its portfolio of brands.

Venture capital firm Redpoint has previously invested in Netflix, Sonos and other companies.

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Hot Summer Bags

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gap Inc. Takes Equity Stake in

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad