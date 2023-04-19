Gap Teams With Mattel for Series of Product Collabs

Count Gap as the latest company to jump on the Barbie bandwagon.

In the runup to the upcoming release of “Barbie,” a film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that will open in late May, Gap has teamed with Mattel Inc., on an apparel collaboration tied to the fashion doll.

While Barbie will be the first product drop, the deal announced Wednesday will also include a series of collaborations inspired by Mattel’s portfolio of brands, which includes Hot Wheels, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe and others.

But first up is the Gap x Barbie collection, which launches May 23 and will include an assortment of T-shirts, skirts, logo hoodies, denim, button-downs and accessories as well as pet apparel. The items, which will retail for $24 to $69, feature Barbie branding and Gap’s arch typeface.

This marks one of Mattel’s largest softlines partnerships to launch since Josh Silverman joined the company in September as chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products. Silverman was formerly with the Walt Disney Company for more than a decade in its consumer products division.

The Gap x Barbie collection will be available on Gap’s website and in select stores globally, with select styles also offered through Mattel Creations, the company’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform.

Additional Gap x Mattel collaborations will be unveiled later this year, including apparel based on the number-one selling toy in the world: Hot Wheels.

On all of these products, Gap credit card holders will have the opportunity to access and shop the collections online prior to their official launch dates.

“We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products,” Silverman said. “We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favorite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”

“Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, pets included, and have fun,” said Christopher Goble, head of merchandising at Gap. “Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”

Over the years, several fashion brands have dressed Barbie including Balmain, Moschino, Karl Lagerfeld and Vera Wang.