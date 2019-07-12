Couture and costume storage facility Garde Robe has expanded to Los Angeles, offering fashion collectors a temperature-controlled facility, and same-day access to wardrobe pieces.

Founded in New York in 2001, Garde Robe had been servicing West Coast customers from a San Diego location, but relocated to Los Angeles to be able to offer more immediate delivery to clients. “Garde Robe pioneered the Cyber Closet valet concept in New York City because most fashionable New Yorkers struggle with closet space,” said Doug Greenberg, vice president of Garde Robe, which preserves textiles for collectors of historical garments, including the foremost Princess Diana clothing collector, he said, as well as a leading Alexander McQueen collector.

“In Southern California, our members’ primary need is having a personal wardrobe archivist that is knowledgeable about garment care and textile preservation managing their off-site closet filled with high-value, infrequently worn evening wear, costumes and vintage/couture collections,” he said. “Moth infestations are very common in this region. Smoke from wildfires and the air’s salinity near the ocean can damage delicate textiles permanently.”

Garde Robe’s services include in-home wardrobe consultation and collection, cataloging and personal photography. Members receive condition reports and recommendations for garment care, which can be arranged through vetted providers, as well as museum-level conservation in a temperature-controlled storage facility. They can view, search, create outfits and select items for delivery from their password-protected Cyber Closet.

In other Garde Robe news, the New York-based storage facility has partnered with Tote Taxi for same-day deliveries to the Hamptons this summer.