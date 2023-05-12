×
Massimo Alba, Garrett Leight California Optical Launch Eyewear Collaboration 

The first for the Italian designer, the eyewear capsule collection focuses on sunglasses with a '70s vibe.

The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection.
The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection. Courtesy of Massimo Alba

FIRST SUN: Massimo Alba has partnered with Garrett Leight California Optical, or GLCO, for its first eyewear collaboration ever.

In sync with the understated luxury and casual elegance of the independent fashion brand launched by the namesake designer in 2006, the capsule collection hinges on a single, sober style crafted in acetate and defined by a double bridge.

Inspired by a classic 1970s frame owned by Alba himself, the sunglass design is offered in the three colorways Brera, Sole and Luce, indicating shades in black, green and burnt red, respectively. An optical version will also be available exclusively at GLCO’s units.

The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection.
The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection. Courtesy of Massimo Alba

Each piece is embellished with a small golden clover engraved on the temple, in addition to the GLCO trademark, as well as the names of the two companies and the Made in America lettering.

Styles come with a cleaning cloth that mirrors one of the Italian brand’s most iconic handkerchiefs and reads: “To have someone understand your mind is a different kind of intimacy.” In the words of the designer himself, the handkerchief “is a sentimental, forgotten accessory used to dry your brow, tears, hands, and, for those who wear glasses like me, to clean the lenses.”

The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection.
The Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection. Courtesy of Massimo Alba

Retailing for 505 euros each, the Massimo Alba x GLCO styles will officially launch on Thursday at both companies’ physical stores and e-commerce platforms. 

While Massimo Alba has six stores throughout Italy, GLCO — which was founded in Venice Beach in 2010 — has seven flagships across San Francisco, New York, Brooklyn, Austin and Toronto, in addition to two locations in Los Angeles. The GLCO eyewear collections are also distributed in more than 25 countries at selected optical shops, department stores and fashion boutiques.

Details of the Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection.
Details of the Massimo Alba x GLCO eyewear capsule collection. Courtesy of Massimo Alba
