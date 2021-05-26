NEW KIDS: Italian streetwear brand GCDS is betting big on its junior customers by forging a strategic alliance with Altana Group, a kids’ wear specialist based in Treviso, Italy, which already produces under license junior collections for Moschino and Philipp Plein.

The first children’s wear collection under the new, long-term deal is to bow for spring 2022 and is set to include the GCDS Mini collection for baby boys and girls ages newborn to four and GCDS Junior range for toddlers and teenagers up to 14.

“We needed a partner that could interpret the new direction for the brand and we found quality and reliability in Altana,” noted GCDS’ chief executive officer Giordano Calza, who founded the brand in 2015 along with his brother Giuliano, who serves as creative director.

Calza touted Altana’s long-term view and sustainable bent, as the company is a “benefit company,” a label that by Italian law is bestowed on firms that are committed to generate a positive social and environmental impact.

“The children’s wear business is growing for GCDS and our goal is to post a double-digit increase each semester,” Calza said. “We believe that in four years sales could amount to 12 million euros,” he added.

The Calzas stayed on board in their respective roles after the Italian private equity Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, acquired a majority stake in the brand last year for an undisclosed sum.

“Giordano and Giuliano Calza, who established GCDS, are young and skilled entrepreneurs, capable of leading the brand toward big developments,” said Altana president Marina Salamon. She also touted the role played by the fund and by Patrizio di Marco, a former Gucci chairman and CEO and also a former chairman of Golden Goose, who, as reported, has coinvested in the brand.

Since 2018, GCDS has had a children’s wear business under license with kids’ wear specialist Daddato SpA. The last collection developed by the Apulia-based company will be for fall 2021.