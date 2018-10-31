MILAN — Italian streetwear brand GCDS is entering the beauty arena.

The company will unveil its GCDS Beauty line on its online store on Nov. 1, followed by the launch during the ComplexCon fair in Long Beach, Calif., this weekend.

Manufactured by Italian color cosmetics supplier Intercos, the first drop of cruelty-free products includes four lipsticks targeting a young and playful audience and retailing approximately at 22 euros each.

“These products are for me the purse essentials,” said designer Giuliano Calza, who founded the label in 2015 with his brother Giordano. Calza underscored he focused on developing a functional and interesting offering. “[My goal] is not to compete with the major beauty companies, I just wanted to deliver fun products to gift my people.”

This is reflected by the bold names and the ironic catch phrases related to each product, including the Hype transparent lip balm; the Blinghoe plumping lipstick with a sparkling pink finishing; the Marijuana 4:20 ph reagent green option turning into a natural cherry blush tint once applied on the lips and the Velvet D.I.C.K. red matte lipstick.

The colorful bullets are included in an essential, black tube with the brand’s logo standing out in white, while the packaging features a clear bag and sticker bearing the name of the shade and the list of all the respective ingredients.

To promote the range through billboards and social media, the company tapped talents Bola Edun, Sophia Hadjipanteli, Malaika Firth and Derek Drummond — best known as Poster Boy — in a campaign lensed by photographer Christine Hahn.

The color images reflect the youthful appeal that helped GCDS gain commercial success in the span of only a few seasons. In addition to the beauty line, which the company said it will be further expanded in 2019, the label also introduced its first children’s wear collection earlier this year. Dubbed “GCDS Mini,” the line targets boys and girls aged 4 to 14 and is produced and distributed under license by Apulia-based kid’s wear specialist Daddato SpA. This also manufactures the children’s wear collections of a range of fashion labels, including MSGM and Neil Barrett.

GCDS — an acronym for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear — made its debut as a digital project and evolved into a fashion company, with its first runway show held in June 2016 in Milan.