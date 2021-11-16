From Stickers to Ice Cube Trays, Here’s What You Can Find in GCDS Gift Boxes

With a jump into childhood memories and to gift baskets for kids, GCDS is launching a range of fashion boxes in time for the holiday season.

Available starting today at GCDS’ flagships and online, the five different boxes were conceived to appeal to different personalities. Among them, the Fur-Lover contains faux fur pieces including a fisherman’s hat and bag and slippers bearing the brand’s logo in black and white, while the Happy Sock-Mas version features three logoed rib socks. For a GCDS sleepover, the Logo Lounger box offers a pajama set, ashtray and sleep mask, all embellished with a pattern blending ’60s geometric designs and the brand’s logo.

The fun project also includes boxes containing unexpected gifts, such the Edible kit which offers a T-shirt printed with candies, an ice cube tray and a cake mold. This is not the first time the brand has used food and beverage-related items. For its runway shows, invitations have included in the past a GCDS-branded bottle of water and a tin full of pastel-colored candies.

GCDS gift boxes Courtesy of GCDS

The Wrap It Up box gift box contains stationery and gift-wrapping objects such as stickers, ribbon, greeting cards and wrapping paper, all embellished with characters and symbols of the brand’s cartoonish and pop world.

Aimed at GCDS’ young customers, the boxes span a wide price range, from 40 euros for the Wrap It Up version to 545 euros for the fur pieces.

SEE ALSO:

GCDS CEO Envisions Brand’s Future Growth Filled With Optimism

GCDS Aims to Grow Bigger With New Children’s Wear Partnership

GCDS Sells Majority Stake to Made in Italy Fund