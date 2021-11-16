×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Business

Retailing in a New Age: D-to-c Brands Seek Partners for Physical Store Rollouts

Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for Balenciaga’s Hacker Project

From Stickers to Ice Cube Trays, Here’s What You Can Find in GCDS Gift Boxes

For the upcoming holiday season Italian hip streetwear brand GCDS is launching five gift boxes with unexpected objects and fashion pieces.

GCDS gift boxes
GCDS gift boxes Courtesy of GCDS

With a jump into childhood memories and to gift baskets for kids, GCDS is launching a range of fashion boxes in time for the holiday season.

Available starting today at GCDS’ flagships and online, the five different boxes were conceived to appeal to different personalities. Among them, the Fur-Lover contains faux fur pieces including a fisherman’s hat and bag and slippers bearing the brand’s logo in black and white, while the Happy Sock-Mas version features three logoed rib socks. For a GCDS sleepover, the Logo Lounger box offers a pajama set, ashtray and sleep mask, all embellished with a pattern blending ’60s geometric designs and the brand’s logo.

The fun project also includes boxes containing unexpected gifts, such the Edible kit which offers a T-shirt printed with candies, an ice cube tray and a cake mold. This is not the first time the brand has used food and beverage-related items. For its runway shows, invitations have included in the past a GCDS-branded bottle of water and a tin full of pastel-colored candies.

GCDS gift boxes
GCDS gift boxes Courtesy of GCDS

The Wrap It Up box gift box contains stationery and gift-wrapping objects such as stickers, ribbon, greeting cards and wrapping paper, all embellished with characters and symbols of the brand’s cartoonish and pop world.

Aimed at GCDS’ young customers, the boxes span a wide price range, from 40 euros for the Wrap It Up version to 545 euros for the fur pieces.

SEE ALSO:

GCDS CEO Envisions Brand’s Future Growth Filled With Optimism

GCDS Aims to Grow Bigger With New Children’s Wear Partnership

GCDS Sells Majority Stake to Made in Italy Fund

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

GCDS Launches Holiday Gift Boxes: Here’s

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad